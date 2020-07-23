Cat Lai Area in District 2 Has Saigon's Worst Levels of Air, Noise Pollution, Study Shows
On October 9, the Center of Natural Resources and Environment Monitoring held a press conference reporting its findings on Saigon’s environmental quality.
Central Highlands Coffee Farmers on Tenterhooks as Lack of Rainfall Dries Region
While the Mekong Delta struggles through a historic drought, the Central Highlands is dealing with its own lack of rainfall.
Drug-Resistant Bacteria Flourish in Southeast Asia's Antibiotic-Filled Sewage
The fetid vapors of a sewer canal may be unpleasant, but what lurks beneath the surface can be a killer.
E-Waste: How the Ghosts of iPhones Past Haunt Vietnam's Low-Income Communities
The current e-waste crisis in Vietnam is one example of global environmental apartheid.
H&P Unveils Low-Cost Bamboo Home Design
When it comes to construction in Vietnam - from one-story shops to luxury office towers - one will find bricks on every site. For more than a century, these unassuming orange squares have literally la...
Loài Plastic: To Eradicate Plastic Items, Treat Them as Invasive Species
Amid increasing awareness of the environmental and health dangers of plastic, a creative new group has joined the fight against this global scourge.
Partner Content
A Journey through Spanish Flavors at Ria
Not long ago, one could count the number of Spanish eateries in Saigon on a few fingers.
Upscale Fusion Fare Mingles with Japan’s Izakaya Culture at NOMU
What exactly is fusion food?
Bold New Durian Recipes Arrive in Saigon
There is no such thing as too much durian.
Trance Legend Paul Van Dyk Rocks Lush
When one of the city's longest-running and best-loved clubs welcomes a bona fide electronic music icon, it's bound to result in a night of ecstatic, hands in the air dancing.
The Virtues of Cruising on the Saigon River
With sunlight shimmering on skyscrapers that stretch proudly above the horizon across from untrammeled patches of green space, Saigon appears most attractive when viewed from the river.
One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival
I arrived shortly before sunset, draped in my best floor-length party vest, and free of expectations on the second and final Saturday of Vietnam’s largest, globally-acclaimed music and art festival, E...