Cat Lai Area in District 2 Has Saigon's Worst Levels of Air, Noise Pollution, Study Shows

On October 9, the Center of Natural Resources and Environment Monitoring held a press conference reporting its findings on Saigon’s environmental quality.

Central Highlands Coffee Farmers on Tenterhooks as Lack of Rainfall Dries Region

While the Mekong Delta struggles through a historic drought, the Central Highlands is dealing with its own lack of rainfall.

Drug-Resistant Bacteria Flourish in Southeast Asia's Antibiotic-Filled Sewage

The fetid vapors of a sewer canal may be unpleasant, but what lurks beneath the surface can be a killer.

E-Waste: How the Ghosts of iPhones Past Haunt Vietnam's Low-Income Communities

The current e-waste crisis in Vietnam is one example of global environmental apartheid.

H&P Unveils Low-Cost Bamboo Home Design

When it comes to construction in Vietnam - from one-story shops to luxury office towers - one will find bricks on every site. For more than a century, these unassuming orange squares have literally la...

Loài Plastic: To Eradicate Plastic Items, Treat Them as Invasive Species

Amid increasing awareness of the environmental and health dangers of plastic, a creative new group has joined the fight against this global scourge.

