A Photographer's Quest to Document Vietnam's Provinces From Two Angles
Hanoi-based photographer Justin Mott has taken a unique approach to depicting Vietnam in his ongoing photo series.
A Vietnamese French Artist Reunites With His Own Roots Through Painting
On display at Thảo Điền’s Ngõ Art Gallery last year, the watercolor painting exhibition “Dream” is the conclusion of a decades-long artistic journey that has led a French national to learn more about ...
An Illustration Project Brings Life to the Pages of 16th-Century Literature
Find yourself immersed in the world of mythical fiction through these enchanting illustrations from the art project Truyền Kỳ Mạn Lục.
Graffiti Artist Nguyễn Tấn Lực Is Serious About Changing Public Opinion of Street Art
As an art form deeply rooted in the streets, graffiti embodies the liberation of creativity from strict societal framing. But like other street creations, it’s never free from public scrutiny due to i...
Inside Chôl Chnăm Thmây, the Festive New Year of Saigon's Khmer Community
As April's fickle weather shifts between sunlight and breeze, Candaransi Pagoda sheds its usual solemnity, becoming animated with a festive spirit. The air hums with the resonant sounds of temple...
Into Saigon's Charming Hidden Third Spaces in the Shade of Bridges
Third place (noun): A space outside of one's home and workplace, where people meet and interact socially.
Neighborhood Vibes and Modern Comforts Combine at Hotel Indigo Saigon The City
Staying in a local neighborhood means surrounding yourself with the sights, styles, routines, traditions, and history of a locale. Hotel Indigo Saigon The City, a new boutique lifestyle hotel, tells t...
How Corporate Meetings Can “Go Green”
Stepping beyond the confines of four narrow walls to embrace the vastness of nature, creative ideas begin to flow effortlessly.
Why Golf Might Be the Perfect Pastime to Pick Up in Saigon
"What is there that's fun to do today?" You've probably found yourself asking this of friends and family during weekends in Saigon. Golf might be the exact activity you're looking for.
NOPA MOVE: The Bottle That Rewards Re-Use
Sometimes we need a little extra motivation to take what we know is a positive action. This certainly applies to sustainability efforts. We know we should bicycle instead of drive, eat at neighborhood...
Residence Eleven: A Cantonese Culinary Journey Above Saigon
Floating high above the city on the 39th floor of Hilton Saigon, Residence Eleven is a narrative in space, taste, and memory. As the first Chinese fine-dining venue in a five-star hotel to offer direc...
Award-Winning Về Để Đi Prepares for Vietnam’s First Single-Malt Whisky
Vietnam’s first single malt whisky is almost here. Right now, it’s up in Hanoi, soaking up subtle flavors from ex bourbon and new American oak barrels.