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Bình Thạnh’s Best Budget-Friendly Off-Menu Bánh Mì by the Canal

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Tuesday, 15 September 2026.
Written by Paul Christiansen. Photos by Jimmy Art Devier.

I trust the philosophy that, to find the best places to eat, look for those crowded with locals. Such logic would lead you to Xôi Thị Nghè near the five-way intersection close to Chợ Thị Nghè in the former Bình Thạnh District.

Bánh mì and xôi, breakfasts of champions.

Every morning, from sunrise until supplies run out by 10-ish, the street cart services an endless stream of people pulling over and ordering without dismounting from their motorbikes. The husband-and-wife team who operate the simple stall move as a seamless, synchronized pair; he fills styrofoam containers with sticky rice that she loads up with ordered toppings and returns to him to be handed to customers in exchange for money. It’s a study in efficiency borne from repetition, the success of which is measured in the number of plastic bags hanging from bike handles as they plunge back into nearby traffic.

A well-oiled machine

I’ve visited this cart more than any other in my life. A couple of times a week for the better part of a decade, I’ve sauntered into view, and they begin making my breakfast without so much as a word spoken. They see me and know. But despite it being a cart specializing in xôi, as its name attests to, that’s not what I’m there for. Long ago, a buddy of mine noticed they sell xôi gà xé and bánh mì xíu mại, so they should be able to make a bánh mi gà xá. He simply asked, and they named a price. I merely piggybacked onto the offering and have kept it up ever since.

Bread, pickles, cucumbers, mayo, cilantro, shredded chicken, a sprinkling of salt and MSG. There is no secret sauce; there is no magic preparation. The straightforward bánh mi is delicious in large part because of how basic and familiar it is. I also appreciate it for what it’s not: not greasy like bánh mi chả cá, messy like bánh mì xíu mại, or consisting of reconstituted gore à la thịt nguội. And at only VNS15,000, it’s not stuffed to the crust, though surely filling enough to keep a narrow-chest like me full until lunch.

Is there any better view to enjoy a street snack?

An extra perk of this xôi stand, and the reason I am recommending it now, is the location. Most customers are off to work, about to brave the congested exit onto Xô Viết Nghệ-Tĩnh to travel into District 1 or deeper into Bình Thạnh and beyond, but if you go the opposite way, you’ll encounter perhaps the best free seating in all Saigon. The zoo is just across the Nhiêu Lộc–Thị Nghè Canal, and the edge of the ward doesn’t suffer through traffic. Instead, the wide sidewalk with numerous benches becomes a sight of serenity enjoyed by dog walkers, dancers and coffee sippers. Sitting there with bread in hand, giraffe necks rising in the distance, is a unique pleasure made all the more special if you’re early enough to hear the gibbons calling.

Bánh mì? For me? Where?

Xôi Thị Nghè

2B Huỳnh Mẫn Đạt, Khu phố 3, Thạnh Mỹ Tây Ward, HCMC

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