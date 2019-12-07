Saturday Night @ Lush

A Historic Venue Allows for an Exploration of Saigon’s Sizzling Music, Art and Fashion Scenes
“Just experiment with your eyes and your ears,” Headless clothing brand founder Quang Minh answered when asked to describe Saigon’s art scenes while standing in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of...
An Afternoon in the Life of a BAEMIN Delivery Driver
Every few seconds, Phong’s thumb tapped his smartphone screen, waiting for the assignment that would send him racing across the city to cure someone’s mid-day cravings.
Café Cardinal
With an airy perch and views looking out on to The Reverie Saigon’s bucolic resort-style pool deck and the city beyond, Café Cardinal is an oasis of contemporary calm in the heart of District 1.
Celebrity Chef Luke Nguyen Oversees The Rebirth of Vietnam House
Helmed by internationally-celebrated Chef Luke Nguyen, the newly restored Vietnam House opened its doors in July and is already becoming a landmark in Ho Chi Minh City’s culinary scene.
En Tea House & Restaurant
En Tea House & Restaurant officially opened in August 2015.
Fresh Catch: Mediterranean “Boat-to-Table” Concept Breathes New Life into Modernist Villa
District 1’s Phan Ke Binh Street only spans two blocks, yet it contains an assortment of culinary gems. In an alley on the edge of Nguyen Dinh Chieu sits a handsome modernist villa that is now home to...
Partner Content
How Saigon’s Over-Chlorinated Water Effects Hair and Skin
Saigon’s water supply suffers from over-chlorination, which can have wide-ranging impacts one’s hair and skin.
Miss Vietnam Translates Saigon's Essence into a Fragrance
Forced to pause at an intersection frenzied with passing motorbikes an early evening breeze tussles the hem of a woman's ao dai, i...
How the Storied Caravelle Balances History and Modernity
Expensive imported cars idle in front of Saigon’s century-old Opera House, where inside a local orchestra is performing a medley of wartime ...
Chef Franco Palandra Brings Holiday Dining Experience to ‘NAMO
The holiday season is approaching fast, and while there will be no white Christmas in southern Vietnam, Saigoneers can still partake in joyo...
Epizode Festival Arrives with Star-Studded International Lineup
As 2019 nears its end, people are no doubt deciding on gifts for friends, family and loved ones. In its fourth year, music and art festival, ...
How to Be Home for the Holidays in Saigon
Foreigners flock to Vietnam in the weeks surrounding Christmas and New Year thanks in part to flexible schedules and vacation days.
3D Light Artwork Arrives in Saigon at 2 Lam Son
A swirl of vibrant colors shift and contort into psychedelic shapes and patterns, casting a mysterious dreamscapes throughout the room.
Drinking Saigon’s Water
You consume, on average, the equivalent of a credit card’s worth of microplastics every week.
L’Usine Rings in the Holidays with Festive Platters and Christmas Shopping
“For me, the holidays mean shrimp on the barbie,” says Head Chef Nicholas de Gersigny when explaining one of the items on L’Usine’s new Fest...