'Bronze Drum,' an Entertaining, TV-Ready Reimagining of the Legend of Hai Bà Trưng
Turning a beloved but brief legend based on scant historical evidence into a page-turning novel is no easy task. But Phong Nguyen’s book Bronze Drum succeeds in depicting the upbringing and rebel...
Enlightening Misery Under French Rule Explored in 'Light Out and Modern Vietnamese Stories'
Light Out and Modern Vietnamese Stories, 1930–1954 offers the contemporary reader an honest glimpse of a period in Vietnam history characterized by corruption, exploitation, dehumanization, pover...
Examining the Role of Shame in Building a National Identity via Vietnam's Thinkers
“Shame, rather than pride, can be the basis for national identity… individuals may be motivated to move their country in a desirable direction when national shame outweighs pride.”
In Latest Short Story Collection, Andrew Lam Explores Diaspora Drama via Literary Fiction
If you opened an American magazine, literary or otherwise, in the early 2000s and found any Vietnamese American byline, there’s a good chance it was Andrew Lam. The long-time journalist’s essays and s...
Khải Đơn's Poetry Debut Won't Shy Away From the Mekong Delta's Untold Complexities
Environmental devastation, irresponsible development, economic imperilment, social ills, war legacies and the abandonment of cultural traditions and connections: these multifaceted, interconnected rea...
On Reading Thi Bui's Illustrated Memoir 'The Best We Could Do' in Saigon
One of my favorite pastimes during summer holidays was reading through the textbooks for my next school year. History textbooks were the most interesting and fun to read: they were like the Harry Pott...
Partner Content
Beyond the Treatment Room: How InterContinental Phu Quoc Adds Wellness to Every Hour of the Day
True wellness demands more than an hour-long spa therapy or simple workout session; it involves a conscious awareness of living fully in every moment. At InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Reso...
Topas Ecolodge: A Crowd-Free Golden Season in Sapa
The allure of a high-altitude escape is obvious: cloud-covered peaks, late sunlight dissolving into sunset, unmarked paths leading to beautiful views, and spontaneous encounters in sleepy mountain vil...
A New Approach to MICE at InterContinental Phu Quoc
As Phú Quốc prepares for APEC 2027, the island is receiving greater attention as a destination for international business travel, incentive programmes and regional gatherings. For InterContinental Phu...
Hidden in Plain View, Đà Nẵng’s Keepsake Serves Stories of Distant Travels
Why do people travel? In seeking out new sights, experiences, and conversations, we hope to change and return to our homes with new perspectives or understandings. But what is change without proof? Th...
InterContinental Transforms Hạ Long Bay Experiences via Ultra-Luxury
While the natural geography of Hạ Long Bay remains the same stupefying assemblage of pre-Cambrian limestone karst islands that aroused awe amongst the first humans to arrive in Vietnam, tourism here h...
At MÀU - Gastro Wine Bar, Each Dish Has Its Own Color
In every restaurant, dishes listed in the menu often take on their own personalities that reflect the entire culinary space and its founders. At MÀU - Gastro Wine Bar, such dishes are Chẩm Chéo Agnolo...