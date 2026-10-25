'Making a Whore' Is Both Less and More Revealing Than Its Reputation Suggests
For the first time, Vũ Trọng Phụng’s novel Làm đĩ is available in English. Originally published in 1936, the novel has been translated by Đinh Ngọc Mai under the title Making a Whore and was released ...
'The Chosen and the Beautiful,' a Queer, Magical, Asian American Gatsby Remix
“The Great Gatsby, but with an Asian American narrator and some of the characters are queer and there’s magic.” This is a fine elevator explanation for The Chosen and the Beautiful.
A Story of Personal, Political Reckoning in a Singaporean Writer's Fictional Wartime Vietnam
The Immolation first came to me as a bewildering surprise: at a now-relocated bookshop in Singapore, the book caught the eyes of the 17-year-old me. It was not so much the cover’s pale blue background...
Nguyễn Đổng Chi's Classic Retelling of Vietnam's Fairy Tales, Now in English
Folklorist and anthropologist Nguyễn Đổng Chi dedicated decades to weaving a significant portion of Vietnam’s folklore tapestry. He collected, researched, and rewrote over 200 Vietnamese folktales fro...
Thuận’s Novel 'Chinatown' Targets the Tedium of Migration
Vĩnh, born in Hanoi to a Vietnamese mother who studied in the Soviet Union and teaches English in France, and an ethnically Chinese father raised in Hanoi but now working in Chợ Lớn, dreams of the day...
'Bronze Drum,' an Entertaining, TV-Ready Reimagining of the Legend of Hai Bà Trưng
Turning a beloved but brief legend based on scant historical evidence into a page-turning novel is no easy task. But Phong Nguyen’s book Bronze Drum succeeds in depicting the upbringing and rebel...
Partner Content
Technology and Versatility Support Lavish Events at Le Méridien Saigon’s Newly Unveiled Ballroom
As part of its ongoing efforts to elevate conferences, corporate events, and weddings in the city, Le Méridien Saigon has officially unveiled its new ballroom. Fully upgraded with state-of-the-art sou...
A Resort Within a Resort: Discover Club InterContinental Phu Quoc
Celebrated for its tranquil beachfront setting and effortless island elegance, InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort welcomes a diverse range of visitors. For guests seeking an even m...
By Preserving Tradition, Honoring Creativity and Showcasing Sustainability, Young Vietnamese Chefs Excel at Ngon Challenge by Marriott International
The glossy menus, sleek decor, and iconic logos of international hotel restaurants often obscure the human stories behind each dish. While catering to global guests, these restaurants often serve meal...
Beyond the Treatment Room: How InterContinental Phu Quoc Adds Wellness to Every Hour of the Day
True wellness demands more than an hour-long spa therapy or simple workout session; it involves a conscious awareness of living fully in every moment. At InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Reso...
Topas Ecolodge: A Crowd-Free Golden Season in Sapa
The allure of a high-altitude escape is obvious: cloud-covered peaks, late sunlight dissolving into sunset, unmarked paths leading to beautiful views, and spontaneous encounters in sleepy mountain vil...
A New Approach to MICE at InterContinental Phu Quoc
As Phú Quốc prepares for APEC 2027, the island is receiving greater attention as a destination for international business travel, incentive programmes and regional gatherings. For InterContinental Phu...