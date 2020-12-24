Saigoneer

Morning Stories: New Houses For Flood Victims, New Export Records Set and Tet Travel Surge

Morning Stories: New Houses For Flood Victims, New Export Records Set and Tet Travel Surge

Details
Thursday, 24 December 2020.
Thursday, 24 December 2020.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Rhino horn-suspected batch found at Tan Son Nhat airport [DTI News]

- Universities in HCMC promoting digital transformation [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Vietnamese photographer bags another international award [VnExpress]

- Domestic tours expected to surge for Tết holiday [Vietnam News]

- Dong Nai fines firm for illegal constructions of some 500 houses [DTI News]

- Quang Nam: Disaster-hit victims to receive new houses [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam premier, US president discuss currency manipulation issue [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam sets new export records in 2020 [Vietnam Net]

Other

- South Korea's president under fire for vaccine plans as COVID-19 cases surge [Channel News Asia]

- Japanese cemetery launches Bluetooth 'communal tombstones' [Asia One]

- Taiwan imposes new regulations after first Covid case since April [The Guardian]

- Japan, Philippines and Singapore join UK travel freeze over COVID [Nikkei]

- Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer [Reuters]

- Xin Xing, Giant Panda With Progeny Around the Globe, Dies at 38 [New York Times]

Video of the Day:

 

