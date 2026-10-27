Review: Thịnh Suy, Datmaniac Deliver Earnestness in 'Tự,' an Experiment in Spirituality

Following the musical works of Thịnh Suy means always being on alert for sudden song drops, sometimes without even a cryptic social media status update as a harbinger. Thịnh’s latest creation, ‘Tự,’ came to be in a similar fashion: the vocal version was unveiled in August, while a few days ago, another version with a rap verse by Datmaniac came out.

Thịnh Suy is the stage name of Bình Định-based musician Đỗ Quốc Thịnh. Right from his debut song ‘Một đêm say’ (A Drunken Night) in 2018, Thịnh had already made a splash in the scene thanks to his earnest sounds that navigate the indie-pop crossover with effortless ease. Thịnh Suy’s music is characterized by simple and contemplative lyrics delivered with similarly frill-less vocals. In ‘Tự,’ Thịnh Suy and long-time producer Lazii brought to the table his staple thoughtful songwriting, but with an added layer of mesmerizing spirituality.

The song title itself is a wordplay as the word “tự” can mean independent and self-sufficient, or a temple, hinting at the track’s surprisingly theological leaning. Thịnh sings about a feeling of existential instability one often faces upon returning to their hometown after living elsewhere — something he would probably know firsthand, having moved to Saigon for college and then returned to Bình Định. Everything seems recognizable, but somehow that sense of belonging is waning.

The song's visualizer, produced by Thành.

The instrumentation begins with three reverberating strikes of temple bell, followed by rhythmic mõ (wooden fish) clanks, a flute lead-in, and finally recurring guitar. Here and there, the wooden percussion would return alongside the flute to anchor the song to its Buddhist leaning, while drums come in at the chorus with layers of other organic sounds like bamboo and temple brass. It’s also interesting to note that the song’s climax is entirely dedicated to instrumentation without vocals. It’s impossible to resist being drawn into this complex sonic ambiance.

According to Thịnh, the rap part by Datmaniac wasn’t planned at the beginning, but first came to be just as wishful comments in conversations with Lazii. They approached Đạt with the idea, and the rapper immediately wrote a verse, recorded it, and sent it back. Datmaniac is also no stranger to writing from deeply personal reflections, so his verse added depth and texture to ‘Tự.’ At the end, the instrumentation is once again taken into overdrive, this time with a sample of Buddhist chant.

Overall, while Thịnh Suy’s songwriting has always been solid and open-hearted, the arrangement and production can be sparse at times, with guitar as the only accompaniment. ‘Tự’ presents a more stylized, entrancing, and atmospheric version of Thịnh Suy’s music that might deserve further experimentation.

To sum up:

Type: Single

Release date: October 2026

Lyrics: Reflective and sincere like a diary entry

Danceable: Interpretive dance fodder

Cryable: If you miss home enough

Karaoke potential: Might bring the mood down but who cares

Score: 86/100