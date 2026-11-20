For two decades, painter Vũ Thái Bình has worked with giấy dó, a traditional Vietnamese bark paper once used for royal decrees and folk art. As craft villages face the challenge of keeping traditional production alive, he is finding new ways to bring the material into contemporary painting.

No road leads to Vũ Thái Bình’s house. You must leave Nà Bài Village and walk uphill, past traditional wooden houses raised on stilts. Halfway up the slope, another house comes into view. It follows the same basic form as its neighbors, but pale wood, concrete details, and enormous windows give it a contemporary feel. There is a swimming pool against the natural rock, and the surrounding mountains seem to continue straight into the rooms.

Inside this peculiar home, the kitchen is built around a large piece of rock that was already there. Rather than remove it, Bình made it part of the space. Arriving in this kitchen is a fitting introduction to an artist who has spent much of his career finding new possibilities in something that already exists. He has made giấy dó, the traditional Vietnamese bark paper, his primary painting medium for twenty years.

Once used for royal decrees, family genealogies and folk paintings, dó paper predates Bình by centuries. He sees no reason, however, why it should remain confined to traditional forms. “After twenty years of working with dó paper, when I look at a sheet of it now, I no longer see it simply as a material for painting,” he says. “I see much more than that. I see a story about an entire country.”

Finding his medium

Born in rural northern Vietnam in 1976, Bình spent his childhood fishing, collecting firewood, growing vegetables, and carrying water. He remembers catching crickets and cicadas and exploring beehives. These everyday experiences remain present in his landscapes and in the way he sees the natural world.

After five years of studying art and training as a stage designer, Bình decided that painting, rather than working in theater, was where his creative interests lie. But like many artists of his generation, he also had financial responsibilities. He took a government job after university, and spent his spare time painting and selling small works as souvenirs to tourists through Hanoi galleries. Some sold for just two or three dollars.

Only when his children were older, and with his wife's support, did he leave his job to concentrate on painting. “I knew that trying to make a living solely from my creative work would be extremely difficult,” he says.

Bình did not initially set out to work with dó paper. Having experimented with oil, acrylic, and gouache, he encountered it while exploring different materials. Its warm ivory-yellow color and delicate texture attracted him, but learning to work with it proved difficult. The paper absorbs pigment quickly, leaving little room to correct a brushstroke once it has been made. Unlike oil painting, where an artist can cover a mark or build over it, dó requires a different kind of control. Bình ruined many paintings in the early years, but the challenge kept him interested. “I like difficult things,” he says. “The more difficult something is, the more I want to master it.”

Over time, Bình learned to work with the paper's absorbency, building up layers of pigment to achieve the effects he wanted. He describes the process as developing an understanding of the material rather than simply mastering a technique.

One of Bình's paintings depicts a quiet village scene, with stone walls, modest houses, and a small animal standing in the foreground. A tree spreads across much of the composition, its dark, delicate branches covered in hundreds of white flecks that could be blossoms or falling snow. The colors are restrained: muted ochres, pale browns and soft greys, with touches of green and blue. Rather than relying on strong outlines or sharp contrasts, Bình allows the forms to emerge through layers of diluted color, giving the scene a slightly hazy, almost dreamlike quality. The warm tone of the dó paper remains visible beneath the paint, becoming part of the composition rather than simply a surface to cover. Even the smallest details seem carefully placed, yet the overall impression is one of quietness and ease.

Bình is reluctant to define his work through a particular artistic movement or label. He believes an artist's individuality emerges through practice: young painters may begin by learning from those they admire, but eventually need to find their own way of seeing. “When people can look at a painting and immediately recognize which artist made it, I think that is when you know that artist has found something of their own,” he says.

Binh's sensitivity to materials is reflected in his artistic preferences as well. His paintings favor subtle contrasts and gentle landscapes over dramatic compositions. He compares the distinction to music: while some people prefer rock or rap, he is drawn to ballads. “I don't want anything heavy,” he says. “I want life, and everything around me, to feel gentle.”

Keeping the paper alive

The future of Bình's work is closely connected to the people who make the paper. Dó cannot be simply picked up from a shop that stocks regular factory shipments; it depends on traditional knowledge and production skills that have been maintained in craft communities.

For years, Bình knew the paper mainly through the individual villages where it was produced. His relationship with it expanded when he discovered Zó, a project that gathers dó paper from different production areas and makes it accessible to artists, students and others interested in learning about it.

The connection between producers and new generations of users is essential to Bình. Preserving a craft cannot simply mean asking communities to continue making something. There must also be people willing to use it, appreciate it and pay for it. That raises a broader challenge for traditional craft production: how can knowledge survive when the demand for the objects it produces is no longer guaranteed? The answer, in Bình's view, cannot rest with artisans alone. Businesses, cultural institutions, artists and the wider community all have a role in sustaining interest in the material.

Zó offers one way of connecting these different groups, but the relationship between traditional production and contemporary artistic practice remains important beyond any single project. Without a viable livelihood for paper-makers, the material's history risks becoming something celebrated in exhibitions and cultural programs while the skills needed to produce it gradually disappear.

Part of the solution may lie beyond Vietnam. Bình has held five solo exhibitions devoted to dó paper and hopes to introduce his work to international galleries and art centers. He sees this as an opportunity to bring Vietnamese culture to audiences unfamiliar with the material. “When you take traditional things beyond Vietnam, they acquire a special significance,” he says. “They become a way of carrying culture with you.”

Bình is also concerned with preserving something less tangible: memories of a childhood and a way of life that younger generations may never experience. The traditional games, practical skills and everyday relationship with nature that shaped his early years are becoming increasingly distant. “I would like to preserve some of those memories through my paintings,” he says, “so that younger people can see that previous generations had their own experiences, skills and ways of life.”

This philosophy extends beyond the paintings. His house on the hillside combines contemporary design with traditional architecture, incorporating the landscape rather than replacing it. In much the same way, his work with dó paper does not attempt to recreate the past. Instead, it gives an old material another purpose.