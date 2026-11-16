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Vietnam's Tóc Tiên Places 3rd of 11 at First-Ever Eurovision Song Contest Asia

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Monday, 16 November 2026.
Written by Saigoneer.

Which was your favorite performance from the live Eurovision Asia 2026 show on Saturday?

While the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) has been a mainstay for entertainment geeks all over the world since 1956, 2026 marked the launch of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia, with 11 participating countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Born in 1989 in Saigon, Tóc Tiên is one of Vietnam's most popular pop artists.

Tóc Tiên, Vietnam’s representative, finished third with 164 points. The Philippines came first thanks to its entry ‘Sobra-Sobra‘ by 19-year-old vocalist Carmelle (211 points), followed by Thai duo Mang & Daou (170 points).

As the opening act, Tiên brought to the contest ‘Em Tiên,‘ a brand-new song produced by DuongK and Harosé that blends both traditional and modern elements. The chorus features an interpolation of the quan họ melody “yêu nhau cởi áo í à cho nhau” while the song was also arranged with folk music instruments on top of an electronic and synth base.

The stage production also leans into the image of the lotus.

Production-wise, Tiên wore a costume designed by Lê Thanh Hòa, inspired by the image of the lotus and nón quai thao. The lyrics are both in Vietnamese and English.

According to the competition rules, each live performance is limited to three minutes and six performers. The final score comprises 50% from other countries’ juries and 50% from viewer votes. Audience members voting via web are given eight free votes each with an option to buy 10 more. As is Eurovision tradition, viewers from participant countries can not vote for their own nation and must distribute the votes to three performances.

Watch Tóc Tiên’s performance of ‘Em Tiên’ below:

Photos by Ralph Larmann / Eurovision Song Contest Asia.

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