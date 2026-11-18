She released her first musical record when she was two years old. She had her first live concert at five. Her discography on Wikipedia requires a few seconds of scrolling to get through. Nearly every Vietnamese living today would know by heart at least a handful of her songs. She is — was — Bé Xuân Mai. Even though Xuân Mai’s career in showbiz was short-lived, her debut album “Con cò bé bé” remains one of the most iconic musical artifacts of the 20th century in Vietnam.

Mai was born into a family with strong musical influences: her father is a composer, her mother is a professional guitarist, and they ran a recording studio right at home. Naturally, she showed an inclination for music as soon as she could speak, so her parents decided to record a family CD of her singing, intended as an affectionate keepsake preserving her childhood for later.

The CD was also gifted to some family friends, and everybody instantly fell in love with the adorable voice, earnest lyrics, and overall rustic, homemade charm of the production. Requests started coming in for more, and the rest is history. The “Con cò bé bé Volume 1-2” compilation album (1999) encompasses some of Vietnam’s most recognizable children’s songs, as performed by Xuân Mai when she was kindergarten age — the intro track even features her own voice saying she’s “two and a half years old.”

Con chim non / Con cò bé bé / Cháu yêu bà

There are 26 songs in the compilation album on Spotify, but they all run pretty short, which is normal for children’s music, so you can get through this album in just an hour. However, I would challenge everybody to try to listen to this without falling asleep halfway. I literally cannot, not because I find the music to be boring, but it was put on by my own parents to lull me to sleep as a child so often that I had been Pavlov-ed into falling into slumber whenever it comes on.

The themes and lyrics revolve around family relationships, kindergarten life, and basic toddler skills. Ah, the good old days when one’s most pressing mortal concerns were how to wash hands correctly and duck behavior observations. What I can appreciate a lot about the songs is how effectively and subtly didactic they are.

‘Rửa mặt như mèo’ (How a Cat Washes Face) emphasizes the need to use a clean towel instead of licking one’s paws hands — still, the cat slander is completely uncalled for! ‘Đi học về’ (After School), for example, teaches kids to greet family members after arriving home from school. The titular “Con cò bé bé” (The Little Crane) is a lyric from ‘Mẹ yêu không nào‘ (Does mom love it?), which chastises the crane for leaving home without telling mom. Of course, this record is also where the smash-hit ‘Một con vịt’ (A duck) comes from; it remains an all-time classic tune that was the first Vietnamese video to achieve one billion views on YouTube.

Một con vịt

As a childless adult, I am not well-versed in the media consumption habits of today’s toddlers, but I can’t imagine that TikTok videos and on-screen AI slop are teaching prepubescent etiquette. Xuân Mai was the best teacher we had as millennial children, and she delivered her lessons in the most memorable, innocent way possible.

Xuân Mai’s vocals on the album are also interesting. At 2.5 years old, she could not read the alphabet, let alone music, so her father sang every sentence for her to repeat. She was reportedly a very fast learner and could memorize entire songs after a few repeats. It is, however, quite impressive that she very rarely went out of tune; I can’t say the same about some of my own nieces and nephews.

Obviously, one shouldn’t expect perfect diction from child singers either, but I would argue that the half-babble, half-giggle way of singing massively contributed to the record’s authenticity and charm. Parents no doubt find that stinking cute, and toddlers would feel safer hearing her baby voice, as if a friend is singing to them.

Em đi chơi thuyền

Nonetheless, I would be remiss to leave out some glaring technical errors in the files Spotify currently hosts: some tracks are cut off mid-sentence; the volumes are not consistent across tracks, some are too loud while others are too quiet; there are also some oddities in how the stereo channels are balanced.

While I would love for Xuân Mai to achieve more success as an adult artist as well, I understand the challenges and pitfalls behind transitioning from a child star to a pop star, a journey that not many would even want to pursue. All in all, the “Con Cò Bé Bé” series’ timeless appeal is still undeniable. There’s hardly any artist or musical oeuvre in Vietnam that’s as well-loved and ubiquitous as Xuân Mai, and for good reasons too: the songs are catchy, the vocals are earnest and innocent, and most importantly, the lessons for kids are crucial and will never be obsolete. Meanwhile, if you want to support Xuân Mai's music today, check out a new song she just released in November 2026.

To sum up:

Type: Compilation

Release date: 1999

Lyrics: Memorable and didactic, cute as a button

Danceable: Swaying in place with a teddy bear

Cryable: Might be weird as an adult

Karaoke potential: Massive. Literally everybody knows every lyric.

Score: 70/100