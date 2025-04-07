The Value of Embracing Vietnamese Language and Culture at Việt Nam Tinh Hoa

Parents don’t want to choose between their children having deep-rooted cultural identities and the English fluency necessary to excel in international situations. Thankfully, both are possible. Through careful curriculum development and incorporation of best practices, dedicated teachers can foster holistic learning that balances learning the Vietnamese language and culture with English-based academic rigor. Saigon’s Việt Nam Tinh Hoa (VNTH) serves as a great example of how Vietnamese values, history, literature, and traditions can be preserved and celebrated alongside global academics that will open doors to exciting futures.

What it Means to be a Truly Dual Language Program

Not all schools aiming to instill dual language education operate the same way. VNTH uses both English and Vietnamese across subjects while also teaching them as stand-alone subjects to ensure students are confident and capable in academic and everyday situations. In Grades 1 through 3, subjects such as math, science, and inquiry are conducted via a co-teacher model. Both languages are used in the classroom to introduce and reinforce ideas and concepts and because the teachers work together, there is no redundancy in the lessons. As students progress through the school, English use increases to align with the demands of the international-level secondary programs that many of the students will progress onto.

The value of developing a strong foundation of Vietnamese language and culture for students in Vietnam can occasionally be taken for granted by parents who only envision international universities and global adulthoods. John McEnhill, Head of Junior School explains why it is so crucial for a person to develop them: “Language shapes who we are, and culture helps us understand the world around us. By teaching Vietnamese language and culture, we help students build a strong sense of belonging, pride, and perspective. In today’s global world, these foundations give students emotional stability and a clear sense of values, so they can grow into successful global citizens who remain responsible and caring Vietnamese individuals.”

McEnhill also notes that when it comes to languages, focusing on two at the same time doesn’t mean sacrificing mastery in either. Rather, particularly at a young age, people can truly become fluent in both. Indeed, the science backs it up, as does McEnhill’s experience teaching for nine years at an international school in China with an identical language model. Many students there earned IB Diplomas in both their native language and English, proving its efficacy.

Establishing a Sense of Vietnamese Identity Beyond Language

Speaking Vietnamese alone does not connect a person with their Vietnamese heritage. Rather, a deep understanding of shared values, traditions, arts, and histories is essential for developing awareness of and pride in one’s Vietnamese identity. Thus, VNTH integrates Vietnamese culture throughout its academic and extracurricular activities.



Placing lessons from across academic disciplines in a Vietnamese context is a straightforward way to connect the students with the nation while achieving learning goals. For example, during a Unit of Inquiry focused on the transdisciplinary theme How the World Works, Grade 3 students explore Earth’s geological features over time. Vietnamese folktales are presented to explain the origins of well-known natural landmarks to introduce rich cultural narratives and oral storytelling traditions alongside basic geography. Students then express their creativity by performing adaptations of the folk tales.

Creativity plays an important role at VNTH within and outside the classroom. In addition to instilling critical thinking, confidence, and social skills, it provides more opportunities to engage with societal elements unique to Vietnam. Students can join clubs and group activities focused on traditional music, Vietnamese folk dance, and calligraphy alongside international sports and artistic forms. Similarly, the entire extended school community celebrates important local festivals and holidays such as Tết and Mid-Autumn Festival, underscoring the immediacy of the surrounding Vietnamese culture.

How Academics, Languages, and Extracurriculars Merge To Develop Students Holistically

While VNTH aims for graduates to be skilled and confident in both English and Vietnamese and have a strong sense of their cultural heritage, they also care about the overall people they become. Regardless of where their paths take them in life, the goal is to help them grow into kind, resilient, and thoughtful individuals who can think for themselves and make good choices. Such aims are supported by the school’s inquiry-based approach and focus on pastoral care, as well as its dual language model.

Explanations from McEnhill and the rest of the school leadership are great, but it’s important to hear what the students think. Minh Minh, a Grade 3 student, appreciates the diversity in lessons and activities that two languages and two classroom teachers ensure. Kohl, a Grade 4 student said that he appreciates how Inquiry class lets him learn about the subjects he is most interested in as well as Vietnamese history and culture. Meanwhile,Grade 5 student, Hoàng Linh, feels comfortable to grow and share and describes VNTH as “a second home.”

Students, teachers, and parents can all unite in their excitement for the school’s mission of a balanced education that values Vietnamese language and culture alongside English fluency, because of the school’s concerted efforts to instill it in all classrooms and activities. VNTH exemplifies how students can receive a truly international education without abandoning their Vietnamese roots.