Built for a Painter, This Huế House Brings the Art Gallery Into the Home

A recurring problem in home decor for art lovers is finding enough wall space to display paintings and art pieces in the best way to showcase their beauty. As a painter, the owner of the Nala House project in Huế is well-acquainted with this concern, and set out to rectify it right from the beginning by bringing the gallery into his home.

Completed in 2023 by Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates, the house is based on a rectangular plot of land commonly turned into tube houses. However, the architects and owner decided against the well-traveled road and opted to play with the layout by carving out space in the middle for a tiered green space.

Flights of stairs surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows connect the ground with the top floor. Beneath, in between, and on the side of the stairs are planters and trees to provide shade for the inner walkways. Five “floating” planters break up the flow of the stairs, giving walkers pauses as they make their way up.

The owner is a painter who wishes to turn the residence into both somewhere to live and to create, as shown by the integration of his studio and art gallery into the upper floors of the house. The walls facing the stairs are outfitted with a network of lights to illuminate the big paintings, and the space is devoid of unnecessary furniture, giving visitors the feeling of browsing artworks in a museum.

While the materials and palette of the house can appear a little sterile, with white walls and a grey floor finish, this neutral combination provides a good backdrop to lift the colorful art pieces up, immediately capturing the attention of viewers.

Have a closer look at the house below:

Photos by Hiroyuki Oki via ArchDaily.