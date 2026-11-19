The adult world is full of unseen surprises; one of them, to me, is the vague suggestion: “Bữa nào cà phê nha.” (We should get coffee sometime)

When I first graduated from high school, I was very convinced the phrase was a dependable promise. Once every fortnight, I would message friends to arrange a hangout. Little did I know that once you reach a certain age, this seemingly sincere suggestion is deemed an idle promise.

When freshman year began, I befriended a classmate with whom I shared the same mindset. When it was time to leave for class, she stood up and said, “We should get coffee sometime; this is my social.” I was delighted. Perhaps the Earth truly is small, and I can find my community right here.

A few days later, I suggested we have a study date at a cafe, but she was busy. I was too shy to extend the invitation again. Since then, we’ve limited our interactions to liking each other’s social posts. And I realized that too is a neat way to find closure for a story.

One of Vietnam’s Top 5 empty invitations.

I picked up this skill fast. Whenever I met new people after that, I started dishing out “sometime” suggestions like everybody else. The list of “sometime” connections in my social media friend list gets longer and longer. In my sophomore year, the girl from last year suddenly resurfaced: “Sorry to have missed our study date. I’m wondering if you’re free tomorrow.”

I was quite surprised. It’s been two years; what is there to discuss? I vaguely remember that she was interning for a company. That day, after about half an hour of life updates, she revealed her intentions: “Oh, by the way, my company wants to book this musician. Can you connect us?”

Another lesson learnt: “Sometime” can also be a delicate way to start a new story.

Over time, we gradually turn into professional “sometime” people.

Over time, I gradually became a professional “sometime” person too. And I’ve started defending this mode of networking.

Perhaps, it’s not that adults like to overpromise; it’s just that the more we age, the more our timetable gets filled with tasks, responsibilities, and consequences. A cafe hangout purely for curiosity or to make friends can’t always compete for time. So “sometime” invitations exist as a form of breadcrumbing rather than a commitment. It doesn’t ask for your time or put on pressure. If you’re meant to connect, you will; if not, both can gradually bow out without feeling beholden to the social contract.

When is “sometime”?

What I find most interesting is that, no matter how busy one’s life can get, people still hope to keep that door slightly ajar. Anchoring the meetup to that mysterious “sometime” means admitting that it’s not important enough to happen right now, but remains an ellipsis hanging between two people. Who knows? Maybe in a few years, when life takes us on newfound paths, they could cross, and we would have a reason to finally sit down together. Maybe then, what was once noncommittal pleasantries could blossom into a real friendship. That is to say, in a more pragmatic way, that’s how adults maintain a connection for the future.

Life, by nature, is filled with ups and downs. It costs almost nothing to keep that door slightly open for “sometime.”