Tôm Sú Kakiage with Floating Rice Noodles is a Crisp, Cool Dish for Steamy Saigon Afternoons

Phở, bún, hủ tiếu, cao lầu and bánh tằm are stand-outs in Vietnam’s impressively diverse portfolio of noodles made with rice. The ones Saigoneer tasked Anaïs Ca Dao van Manen to create a dish with were also made using rice powder, but have different qualities. “The noodle has such a nice bite to it … you can not taste the rice but you can actually taste the different texture of it so it reminded me of soba which made me think, okay, let's do a cold noodle dish.”

The noodles were made using floating rice, which is a centerpiece crop being grown by farmers in the Mekong Delta as part of the CRxN projects implemented by WWF. As part of the non-profit’s efforts to improve the socio-economy and resilience of local communities through sustainable livelihoods while protecting and restoring critical ecosystems, they’re helping farmers return to the rice variety that was once abundant in the area. Able to grow in flooded fields, it grows without the need for devastating chemicals or the manipulation of water cycles which helps the soil rejuvenate.

Noting its similarity to the healthy brown rice her mother loves, Anaïs explained how the noodles made with floating rice remain chewier than typical white noodles. This would make them a great compliment to crispy fried food. She settled on Japanese-style kakiage made with “any vegetables you have in the house,” and tôm sú, or black tiger prawns.

The prawns are also part of WWF’s efforts in the Mekong Delta. Farmers are supported to raise crabs and prawns in the native mangrove forests without any chemicals or industrial feed. This nature-based solution (NbS) model not only improves the local livelihoods, it encourages protecting the health of the vital mangrove ecosystems and combats deforestation.

“For prawns, you have to let the ingredient shine because that's what it's all about, right? It's the flavor of the prawn.” Anaïs said. “So here we're gonna make it shine through two ways, through the stock and through a nice batter.”

Photo courtesy WWF.

The resulting dish delights with its contrasting light crispy fritter and chewy noodles. The fresh herbs, vegetables and shrimp are enhanced by a light sauce boasting salty, umami-laden prawn notes. These fresh flavors and its cooling temperature make it an ideal summer meal that highlights the Mekong Delta’s bounties.