Award-Winning Madame Son Restaurant Serves Dishes at the Intersection of Tradition and Innovation

Most resorts have a restaurant, but few have one as good as Madame Son.

Bright Hội An lanterns seem to float above the tables, casting soft light onto repurposed doors and gracefully carved banisters that provide privacy to secluded tables. Champa reliefs at the entrance, a decorative ship holding flowers, and the peaceful ocean seen from the large windows all place guests firmly in Central Vietnam. This is where Chef Thịnh Nguyễn is from and a location that offers inspiration for each dish at Madame Son.

Chef Thịnh Nguyễn.

Madame Son, a refined but playful restaurant, does what many restaurants attempt: blend traditional flavors and innovative preparation methods. But thanks to Chef Thịnh’s care and creativity, along with the support of his expert team, it succeeds where many do not. It offers genuinely surprising and simultaneously comforting dishes that honor tradition and innovation. Located in Marriott Danang Resorts & Spas, not only should it attract guests from outside the property, but it should serve as a standard for resort restaurants that others aim to achieve.

The Journey of 5 Elements

Madam Son owes its name to Ngũ Hành Sơn, the Marble Mountains, as personified by a charming Vietnamese woman who carefully elevates local cuisine. Like the nature that surrounds her namesake mountain, she prizes balance in her dishes. Her cooking philosophy is one of harmoniously combining contrasts in flavors as well as the past, present, and future. The restaurant features a full menu that brings diners the length of Vietnam via premium ingredients, classic flavors, local spices, and innovative techniques.

During our visit, Saigoneer sampled The Journey of 5 Elements set menu, which served as an ideal introduction to Madam Son’s overall ethos. Exemplifying the eatery’s belief in the importance of balance, it bases each item around five key taste elements: spicy (metal), sour (wood), bitter (fire), salty (water), and sweet (earth).

The meal started in praise of local produce via the heirloom tomato salad. Preserved tomato and fresh watermelon provided sugar and acidity to contrast rich whipped ricotta, all from the Đà Lạt hills. This light and refreshing starter was followed by a salmon tataki inspired by the region’s fishing traditions. Buddha’s Hand citron imparted a bittersweet, floral brightness alongside the sweet tropical tang of golden berries and creamy ponzu sauce with fermented cream. The flavors blended in exciting ways that seemed perfectly at home beside the beach and its soft breezes.

When the meal transitioned to the main courses, Vietnam’s cherished food legacy further asserted itself. The fresh rice noodles with charcoal-grilled pork took familiar bún chả to new and intriguing places via unexpected textures and sauce imbued with lessons learned over generations in Central Vietnamese kitchens.

Diners acquainted with Vietnamese luxury meals will be familiar with salted egg sauce. Frequently lavishing crustaceans, it provides a rich succulence that Chef Thịnh interprets against a backdrop of sweet grilled prawns and sweet cherry tomatoes. This elegant spread of flavors receives an unexpected humility in the form of delicious young corn that calls to mind bắp xào in spicy butter garlic sauce. Taken together, it proves how Vietnam’s fine dining and street food both contribute to the nation’s esteemed culinary reputation.

Our meal ended with 1114 coconut jelly. A popular, palate-cleansing dessert, coconut jelly is a masterpiece of simplicity. Chef Thịnh embraces the coconut’s reputation for versatility by using young coconuts harvested from the resort’s grounds to make the jelly and an incredibly silky ice cream. Decadent without calling undue attention to itself, the item was the perfect closer to one of the best meals we’ve had at a resort anywhere in the country.

Innovation Inspired by Local Seasonality

The Journey of 5 Elements we savored during our visit might not be exactly the same during your visit. The menu frequently undergoes small changes to reflect what produce, meats, and fish are in season, along with the creative impulses of Chef Thịnh and his team. For example, coal fire might bring out the savory notes of tender spring chicken with fresh broccolini and the baby carrots, instead of pork. Or perhaps, scallops will serve as the centerpiece of a starter instead of salmon. The room for flexibility allows Madame Son to serve the absolute best dishes possible while honoring the recipes the local team develops in harmony with the ingredients they grew up with. It also means they can make great use of sustainable ingredients, some of which come from the resort’s garden. This à la carte menu experiences seasonal changes as well. Intriguing items we hope to return to try include lobster bánh mì, Hanoi’s famous chả cá Lã Vọng made with cod, and dry-aged duck.

Eager for any opportunity to showcase local flavors, the cocktails served at Madam Son provide another space for creativity. During our visit, a gin cart frequented our table to serve cocktails made with several varieties of local gin and Vietnamese fruits, herbs, and spices. Honeys made from bees pollinating local plants not only provide fantastic narratives to the drinks, but also deliciously peculiar flavors to the drinks made with traditional Vietnamese rice wine and local rum.

A Growing Reputation

While Madame Son is the hallmark dining destination at Marriott Danang Resort & Spa, it isn’t the only place on the premises for a good meal. The Goji Kitchen and Bar serves international fare that aims to bring something for everyone, including a full children’s menu. Meanwhile, Non Nuoc Bar thrives with seafood and barbeque items that complement cold beer and the ocean waves in the background. Finally, the Writer’s Bar reminds one that some of history’s greatest authors appreciated a strong cocktail, a comfortable chair, and an esteemed ambiance when working.

Chef Thịnh is young but has already accomplished much in his career. Most notably, he helped Madame Son win the award for Best Resort Restaurant in Vietnam at the 2025 Haute Grandeur Global Awards. Noting its innovative approach to contemporary Vietnamese cuisine and successful emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, the judges recognized its commitment to culinary excellence and its modern take on traditional Vietnamese flavors.

Whether it's the convenient location next to your hotel room, the allure of impressive accolades, this article’s promise of a stellar meal, or just happenstance, whatever brings you to Madam Son will be worth it.