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Quy Nhơn’s Quy Hoà Leprosy Village to Be Relocated for Mega Resort Project

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Thursday, 28 May 2026.
Written by Saigoneer. Photos by Alberto Prieto.

Authorities in Gia Lai Province have approved plans to relocate the Quy Hoà leprosy village from its current ocean-side setting in Quy Nhơn to make room for an ambitious real estate and tourism project.

Founded as the Laproserie de Quy Hoà Hospital in 1929 by Paul Maheu, a French priest, along with Dr. Lemoine of the Bình Định Hospital, the facilities in Quy Hoà include private homes, treatment rooms, a church and recreational areas. It was essential for providing care to patients when the disease was heavily stigmatized before an effective treatment was discovered in 1940, and remained important for treatment services for decades. While populations have declined thanks to improved sanitation and vaccination efforts, as of today, it is home to 250 families and 300 patients. Many families have spent several generations in their homes after a patient recovered from the disease. 

In addition to its on-going medical purposes, Quy Hoà holds significant heritage value. It boasts stunning modernist architecture situated in sight of the ocean and is home to the grave and former home of beloved poet Hàn Mặc Tử. Easily accessible from expanding Quy Nhơn city, including via scenic hiking path, it offers visitors an opportunity to learn about a unique period in Central Vietnam's development, marvel at colorful buildings with bold design choices and even take in some cultural oddities

Hàn Mặc Tử's grave (left) and some materials placed in the home he occupied in the village (right).

Anyone who has visited Quy Hoà and witnessed the picturesque ocean with sandy beach juxtaposed by the humble, impoverished buildings of the leprosy colony would be able to understand why it is wanted by developers. The inevitable is finally official with the Gia Lai People's Committee announcing on May 19 that the province is currently accelerating procedures for the implementation of the Ghềnh Ráng-Vũng Chua International Beach Resort Urban Area. Covering nearly 2,900 hectares, the project will require Quy Hoà to be moved to Tuy Phước Commune of Gia Lai Province, approximately 20 km to the north and noticebly not on the ocean.

View looking down onto Quy Hoà.

The new megaproject aims to provide upscale housing for 40,000 people and accomodate an average of approximately 6,900 tourists per day. A sports center, a golf center and hotels will rise above the austere bed where Hàn Mặc Tử once perished in agony. Flying taxis and seaplanes are included in Sun Group's plans

Officials have stressed the need for careful planning to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for the patients. Specific plans for the site of the new leprosy treatment hospital and community are in development. 

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