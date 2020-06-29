Webinar | Journey Of Edtech Startups In SEA

Join us for a closer look at edtech startup journeys in Southeast Asia.
The panel of 5 founders operating across SEA markets will share first-hand experience and observations about past, present, and future challenges as well as opportunities in the space.
Alamanda Shantika Santoso, Binar Academy
Stanley Han, KooBits
Shin Wangkaewhiran, Vonder
Cedric Le Quellec, One On One English
Brian Tan Boon Yong, FutureLab.my
Register: https://lnkd.in/gzEaChU
Tuesday 30 June (online webinar)
3:00pm (Singapore time)