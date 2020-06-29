Saigoneer

Webinar | Journey Of Edtech Startups In SEA

Monday, 29 June 2020.
Join us for a closer look at edtech startup journeys in Southeast Asia.

The panel of 5 founders operating across SEA markets will share first-hand experience and observations about past, present, and future challenges as well as opportunities in the space.

Alamanda Shantika SantosoBinar Academy
Stanley HanKooBits
Shin WangkaewhiranVonder
Cedric Le QuellecOne On One English
Brian Tan Boon YongFutureLab.my

Register: https://lnkd.in/gzEaChU

Tuesday 30 June (online webinar)

3:00pm (Singapore time)

