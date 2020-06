St Patricks Day and Cinco de Mayo - two great party holidays.

Just because we couldn't celebrate them back in March and May doesn't mean we forgot about them. This weekend we will be celebrating both holidays with bottle specials on Jose Cuervo tequila and Glenrothes whisky, and shot specials featuring Bushmills and Cuervo. Happy St Patricks de Mayo - let's have some fun!!

26 & 27 June 2020 9:00pm - 3:00am Lush | 2 Ly Tu Trong, D1, Ho Chi Minh City