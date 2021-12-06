Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Music & Art » A Typographic Tribute to Áo Dài in This Elegant New Typeface

A Typographic Tribute to Áo Dài in This Elegant New Typeface

Details
Monday, 06 December 2021.
Written by Lê Quan Thuận and Uyên Đỗ. Images courtesy of Đỗ Trọng Đạt.

Đạt Đỗ, a graphic designer based in Ho Chi Minh City, is embracing local culture through the release of a brand-new typeface, Vén.

Inspired by the signature shapes of áo dài and nón lá, Vén is a sans-serif font that pays tribute to the beauty of Vietnam's traditional symbols. Visual cues in reference to the iconic conical hat were employed in the script's diacritics, while the alphabet is filled with delicate curves to illustrate the graceful contours of the country's national garment.

This is not Đạt's first dabble in Vietnam-inspired letter design, however, as Vén is just the latest addition to the artist's ongoing typographic project. Previous installments of the series include Yến, Kén, Đền and Bén, whose font sets feature bold geometric shapes, while Vén caters to a much more velvety aesthetic.

In an exchange with Saigoneer, Đạt explained that he created the typeface in hope of contributing his perspective to Vietnam's cultural narrative. "I didn't really have to look anywhere else for ideas. The image of áo dài and nón lá has already been well-ingrained in my mind since I was a child, and everything else simply took off based on what I saw and felt as someone who deeply admires his nation's heritage."

“Recently, there's been a lot of cultural appropriation happening across different types of media. Áo dài, among others, is one of the things that's being targeted. Thus, I made Vén in an effort to help protect our national costume against this offense," he also commented.

Though it might be a while before we get the final product, as coding a typeface into a usable font for programs often takes some time, Đạt feels optimistic after seeing the positive reaction Vén has received following his announcement.

You can check out more of Vén's design applications and Đạt's other projects on his Behance page.

This article was first published in Vietnamese on Urbanist Vietnam.

Related Articles

in Music & Arts

Graffiti Artist Nguyễn Tấn Lực Is Serious About Changing Public Opinion of Street Art

As an art form deeply rooted in the streets, graffiti embodies the liberation of creativity from strict societal framing. But like other street creations, it’s never free from public scrutiny due to i...

in Music & Arts

How Music and Art Empower Vietnam's Efforts to Contain Covid-19

"Even if it's small, it is very cruel. Many have died because of it...We definitely got to stay alert."—'Ghen cô Vy' by ERIK and MIN.

in Music & Arts

Fashion, Contemporary Art Ruminations Intermingle in Designer Cong Tri's 'Cục Im Lặng'

Cuc Im Lang, the latest exhibition from renowned fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri, presented ten collections spanning his 20-year career through the lens of ten contemporary artists across different m...

in Arts & Culture

Local Designers Create Typefaces Inspired by a Bygone Era

Local designers are bringing the craftsmanship of Vietnamese typography into the digital world.

in Music & Arts

Meet Tô Đậm, the Young Artists Bringing Mural Arts to Schools in Rural Vietnam

Tô Đậm is a non-profit organization founded by artists who share one thing in common: they all love to paint and travel. Their collective works cannot be found at any galleries or museums, even if you...

in Culture

Nha Trang's Whale Worship Festival, as Portrayed in This Stunning Graduation Project

The Cầu Ngư Festival, a whale-worshipping tradition that takes place every February on the lunar calendar, has become a source of inspiration for artist Tường Vân’s graduation and illustration project...

Partner Content

in Partner Content

How International School Saigon Pearl Ensures Student Safety

When sending their children to school, parents must be confident that they are physically, emotionally and mentally safe.

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved