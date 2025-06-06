Playful Learning Powers Early Years Education at the British International School HCMC

At the British International School Ho Chi Minh City (BIS HCMC), Early Years education is built on a simple yet powerful philosophy: children learn best when they are engaged, supported, and free to explore their natural curiosity. With a ‘Play to Learn – Learn to Play’ approach, BIS HCMC nurtures young learners in a secure and stimulating environment, helping them develop essential early skills such as communication, problem-solving, creativity, and social confidence—all while experiencing the joy of discovery.

“We want our children to be guided effectively while also being creative and having fun in their learning. Both my children feel very cared for, and I often hear them say, ‘I love all of my teachers,’” shared Ms. Vy Tran, a parent of two children in BIS’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS).

As a BIS HCMC graduate herself, Vy deeply appreciates the school's outstanding qualities, recognising how they lay the foundations for young children to grow into confident, well-rounded, global thinkers and compassionate lifelong learners. Choosing a school for young children can be challenging for many Saigon families, but BIS’s EYFS consistently proves to be an excellent choice for parents who prioritise a safety and security, a nurturing and caring environment, their children’s happiness, and a ‘Play to Learn - Learn to Play’ curriculum.

To understand why parents, choose BIS HCMC for children ages two to five, Saigoneer spoke with Jennifer Sonser, a member of the school’s admissions team and a parent of two children—one who joined in Foundation Stage 1 (F1) and another in Foundation Stage 2 (F2), now progressing through Foundation Stage 3 and Year 1. Jennifer emphasised that two key factors influenced her decision: the quality of the teachers and her children’s overall development and joy in coming to school each day.

"The teachers here are truly passionate and happy in their roles. They genuinely love what they do, and many stay for years, leaving a lasting and profound impact on the children," Jennifer shared. Indeed, BIS HCMC boasts high teacher and senior leadership retention rates, a testament to the passion and dedication its educators bring every day. Parents witness this firsthand during daily pick-up and drop-off, as well as through regular parent partnership events such as workshops, SPLATs (Stay, Play and Learn Together), and PTSCs (Parent-Teacher-Student Conferences). These initiatives foster strong relationships between families and teachers, reinforcing parents’ confidence in BIS’s approach to Early Years education. The school’s transparent policies, rigorous staffing protocols—including background checks and safeguarding measures—further reassure parents that their children are in excellent hands.

Deirdre Grimshaw, Headteacher of the Early Years and Infant Campus, has been a senior leader at BIS HCMC for over a decade and is an expert in Early Years education. She recently contributed to a global Nord Anglia Education ‘INSIGHTS’ article, discussing the importance of play and playful learning. "Learning is a journey of exploration and leadership, not a rigid process," Deirdre explained, emphasising the vital role parents play in this journey. She highlighted BIS’s commitment to upskilling parents, so they understand how a structured day of ‘play’ is meticulously designed to support development through purposeful learning.

Following the article’s publication, Deirdre further described BIS HCMC’s unique focus on Early Years education and the crucial roles played by teachers, leaders, the environment, and resources.

“At BIS HCMC, building strong foundations is what we do. We’ve created an enabling environment with well-resourced and organised learning areas that foster engagement, independence, and accessibility for young learners. Collaboration ensures every voice is heard, and every decision keeps our young learners at the heart of what we do.”

EYFS at BIS HCMC develops fine motor, language, and social skills in a fun, play-based environment. Young learners also benefit from access to specialist teachers in subjects such as music, art, physical education, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), which extend across the EYFS and Primary years. Additionally, BIS HCMC’s partnerships with renowned institutions like Juilliard, UNICEF and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) enrich the curriculum, ensuring world-class learning experiences even for the youngest students.

Co-curricular activities (CCAs) are another key element of BIS HCMC’s holistic approach to learning. They allow children to explore a diverse array of interests while developing essential academic and soft skills, including teamwork and confidence. Saigoneer attended a winter music concert featuring young students performing on stage for family and friends—an event that not only showcased their growing confidence but also highlighted the sheer joy of learning.

The British International School HCMC’s outstanding facilities further support students’ development. The dedicated Early Years and Infant Campus features separate spaces for each EYFS class, a splash pool for younger students, a larger pool for older children, a rooftop garden, and sports facilities. Commenting on the thoughtful design, Vy Tran shared, “We love that each year level has its own play area, ensuring a safe and engaging environment for our children, as well as communal play areas for all.”

While BIS HCMC is a large school, the EYFS remains a close-knit community. With a high teacher-to-student ratio, staff work collaboratively to provide personalised, adaptive learning experiences tailored to each child’s unique needs and interests.

Beyond the classroom, BIS HCMC fosters a strong sense of community. The Early Years and Infant Campus includes inviting spaces where families can participate in workshops to better understand the curriculum and teaching philosophy. Fun events, often organised in partnership with the robust Parent-Teacher Group (PTG), further strengthen connections among families, making BIS HCMC more than just a school—it’s a community that supports both children and parents.



A child’s development begins from an early age, making their Early Years experience in school incredibly important. With so many options in Ho Chi Minh City, parents are encouraged to explore their choices carefully. While testimonials, program descriptions, and photos offer insights, the best way to truly understand the EYFS program at BIS HCMC is to visit the campus in person. Meeting the teachers and senior leadership team while observing the engaged, curious, and happy children in action is the best way to see the magic of BIS HCMC’s Early Years education firsthand.