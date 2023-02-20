Saigoneer

Amid Bảo Lộc Hills, a Wooden Cafe Floats Amongst the Clouds

Amid Bảo Lộc Hills, a Wooden Cafe Floats Amongst the Clouds

Monday, 20 February 2023.
In the middle of nowhere Bảo Lộc, perched on the side of an alternative national road is the wooden carapace of Nguyen Coffee, a veritable “Noah’s ark” welcoming travelers in for a short break to enjoy its drinks and spectacular view of the Đá Bàn Stream below. 

Designed by Bảo Lộc-based The Bloom Architects, this cafe has a location not unlike other nature coffee shops in Đà Lạt and the surrounding environs — right on the side of a hill. Nguyen Coffee’s emphasis on rustic materials, however, is a stylistic choice that helps it stand out, thanks to a towering wooden roof made of woven wooden strips.

The roof structure is made of three layers: a transparent corrugated iron layer to temper sunlight intensity while allowing some natural light in, another iron layer that protects patrons from the elements, and a ceiling made of natural wood that helps reduce the noises, provides insulation, and creates interesting lighting patterns.

Have a look at the Bảo Lộc coffee stop below:

[Photos by Hiroyuki Oki via ArchDaily]

