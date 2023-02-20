Amid Bảo Lộc Hills, a Wooden Cafe Floats Amongst the Clouds

In the middle of nowhere Bảo Lộc, perched on the side of an alternative national road is the wooden carapace of Nguyen Coffee, a veritable “Noah’s ark” welcoming travelers in for a short break to enjoy its drinks and spectacular view of the Đá Bàn Stream below.

Designed by Bảo Lộc-based The Bloom Architects, this cafe has a location not unlike other nature coffee shops in Đà Lạt and the surrounding environs — right on the side of a hill. Nguyen Coffee’s emphasis on rustic materials, however, is a stylistic choice that helps it stand out, thanks to a towering wooden roof made of woven wooden strips.

The roof structure is made of three layers: a transparent corrugated iron layer to temper sunlight intensity while allowing some natural light in, another iron layer that protects patrons from the elements, and a ceiling made of natural wood that helps reduce the noises, provides insulation, and creates interesting lighting patterns.

Have a look at the Bảo Lộc coffee stop below:

[Photos by Hiroyuki Oki via ArchDaily]