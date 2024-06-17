Live Music, Sports, Art and Activities Fill District VUI with Summer Fun

Vietnam’s south-central coast is blessed with warm sunshine, cool waves, and relaxed vibes all year round, creating a perpetual vacation atmosphere. With school breaks and summer holidays, there is no better time to explore the tropical regions at the nexus of forest and sea.

Easily accessible by brisk car ride, a vacation to Hồ Tràm removes the familiar stresses of expensive airfares and arduous travel schedules. The area has become an increasingly popular getaway for Saigon families, couples and groups of friends, particularly those looking to do something special to mark the long summer days.

Introducing District VUI

With the increased attention, and thus competition in Hồ Tràm, properties are looking to improve their offerings. Late last year, The Grand Ho Tram underwent a subtle yet exciting transformation uniting the three properties – Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion, Intercontinental Grand Ho Tram, and Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach – around the concept of District VUI . In addition to a graceful rebranding, the integrated complex doubled its efforts to celebrate entertainment, building on its capacity for live music, sporting events, cultural performances, and plenty of activities for kids of all ages.

To welcome families taking advantage of the school breaks, a range of games and thrills are being introduced this summer at District VUI. Each day, children are invited to make seashell art, play hockey and hopscotch, engage in water gun fights, and engross themselves in the splendors of faux-farming. Each night ends with a live band, filling tiny heads with rhythms certain to reverberate throughout unencumbered sleep.

Exploring the Surroundings and Soaking in the Serenity

Saigoneer has discovered that Hồ Tràm and its sleepy surroundings contain some gems perfect for those who enjoy a bit of exploration. Dragonfruit farms, placid lakes, surreal zoo-cafe hybrids, and seafood feasts reward those with a penchant for quirky charms and the potential perpetually lurking around quiet bends in dirt roads. These off-site attractions, particularly when in such easy access of more posh loungings, justify another night spent at The Grand Ho Tram

Of course, many people will not leave the resort’s well-manicured lawns, preferring to splash about in the pools, make sand castles on the beach and frolic in the Game Zone and Kids Quarter. Parents can even slip away for some quiet time in a pool chair or spa service thanks to the professional attendants available to monitor their little gremlins.

While The Grand Ho Tram is a safe and inviting place for children, there is plenty of summer activities aimed exclusively for adults, starting with the Greg Norman-designed The Bluffs golf course. Striking a tee shot so far that the clouds drifting in from the ocean seem to swallow it whole will forever put to shame the routine city courses one may be familiar with.

Vacations, like summer itself, always seem to pass too quickly. One should therefore strive to do something a little special during the season so as to create lasting memories with loved ones. The Grand Ho Tram’s convenient access to Saigon, flexible accommodations that appeal to all variety of visitors and an impressive number of activities makes it an ideal vacation spot, particularly with the new experiences introduced as part of District VUI.