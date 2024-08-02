From Intimate Weddings to Prestigious Company Events, The Grand Ho Tram Offers Something for Everyone

Most people have a ready list of dream vacation destinations and go-to weekend getaways but have spent less time pondering where their ideal meeting locale is. Similarly, engaged couples are often fixated on their wedding details from guest list to dress to music without giving considerable thought to holding it outside their hometowns or cities of current residence.

For both weddings and MICE events, Hồ Tràm is worth serious discussion. Already known as a popular spot for excursions out of Saigon for families, couples and summer pleasure seekers, the quaint beachside area only a two-hour drive from Saigon is great for large, organized affairs.

The rise of Hồ Tràm is intrinsically linked with the continued development of The Grand Ho Tram. After undergoing an expansive re-branding and refinement of its mission last year, the complex consists of The InterContinental Grand Ho Tram, the Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach and Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion. Together they total over 1,200 rooms including up to 1,100 standard and suite rooms, 164 residences and 46 villas and a plethora of dinning and entertainment experiences.

The consolidation of venues, services, and amenities has further established The Grand Ho Tram as a perfect place for parents and their children to spend a few days playing and exploring; adults to relieve some stress with live events, sports and music; and people of all preferences to enjoy terrific, culture-spanning cuisines. Now more than ever, the resort complex is positioned to accommodate successful large groups, whether gathering for business and team strategizing or celebrating love.

When planning company product launches, birthday parties, executive meetings, year-end celebrations and appreciation dinners, one of the first criteria for selecting a suitable venue is ensuring the necessary facility size and suitable equipment availability. The scope and scale of The Grand Ho Tram excels in this realm. The 1,968 sqm convention space accommodates 11 meeting rooms which feature high-resolution projection and state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment along with appointed specialists to ensure they function perfectly and nothing can distract from the agenda.

Some of the most impactful moments during any event occur outside of the meeting room. The Grand Ho Tram’s serene beachfront allows for structured team-building activities, water sports, and perfectly shaded spaces to rest and relax during downtime. Similarly, the on-site, Fuel Sports Bar and Roxy Night Club all provide after-meeting opportunities to bond and blow off steam.

Further enriching any scheduled event, The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram is an 18-hole, world-class links course next to the resort. Designed by Greg Norman, one of history’s most popular golfers, the thrilling course features stupendous views of the ocean behind the greens and fairways. Any conference, celebration, or meeting that includes an opportunity to experience a world-class golf course with a stately clubhouse immediately gains an air of sophistication and exclusivity.

Planning any type of event can be a stressful, time-consuming affair. Balancing the desire to craft a special, meaningful affair with the logistics of determining every detail can be an impossible task. Thus, people are beginning to look to experts who can handle the difficult elements of securing and decorating spaces and sorting out the logistics of meals, accommodations and entertainment. The Grand Ho Tram, with its stunning views, ample and flexible spaces and easy access from Saigon may prove to be the ideal venue partner for those looking to ensure event attendees return home rested, thrilled and with unforgettable memories.