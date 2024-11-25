The Grand Ho Tram Invites Families and MICE Guests for a Radiant Festive Season

The winter holidays can be difficult in Vietnam. Work and school routines combined with a dearth of decoration around every corner threaten to dampen the spirit of the special time. However, an easy drive from Saigon stands a place that celebrates the year-end festivities to their fullest. Christmas and New Year celebrations are in full, colorful swing for business travelers, families and couples with special amenities, activities, culinary adventures and promotions.

An Ideal Destination for MICE Travel Groups During the Holiday Season

As it expands its convention spaces, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, and appointed specialists, The Grand Ho Tram continues to distinguish itself as an ideal MICE destination surrounded by nature. This reputation is well-deserved thanks to its 11 modern meeting rooms that accommodate up to 1,800 guests, a premium entertainment complex, and seemingly limitless outdoor team-building spaces that stretch towards the beach. These amenities are all particularly appealing as the year comes to a close and businesses, organizations and groups look to celebrate and make announcements. Therefore, The Grand Ho Tram is offering special promotions for MICE guests staying at Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach and InterContinental Grand Ho Tram.

A "Capital" of Entertainment Activities True to the "Festive" Spirit of the Season

Christmas is one of the year’s biggest celebrations at The Grand Ho Tram. The spacious resort complex is lavished with colorful decorations that create a festive atmosphere that compliments the relaxed, tropical environment. The joyous accouterments include a traditional ginger house displayed in the hotel lobby alongside an impressively decorated photo corner that guests flock to for photos and check-ins.

While the festive season makeover will delight all guests, it seems particularly popular amongst families with children. On December 24 and 25 kids can enjoy a packed schedule of fun, artistic activities. Christmas crafts, face painting, ginger cookie decoration, harvest time, fun photo time, and sweet treats plus a special surprise gift delivered personally by Santa Claus are amongst the wonders in store for guests young enough to embrace that particularly special sense of Christmas enchantment.

The holiday isn’t only for children, however. The festive atmosphere rages on long into the night with lively performances at the Roxy Night Club from 8:30 PM to 2:00 AM every day. In contrast to rowdy music, dancing, and drinking with a particularly candy cane vibe from the red and white strobe lights, some offerings are devoted to health and fitness. Wellness and spa services offer a variety of treatments that help people greet the new year feeling and looking their very best.

Of course, the holidays are also a great time to simply rest and catch up on relaxing. This can include lounging by one of the many resort pools, hours at the golf simulator, jiving to the DJ music by the pool, and more. Such indulgences can be understood as some of the best gifts one can give to themselves and their loved ones.

Adventurous Feasts to Close Out the Year

With over 17 restaurants and bars, the self-dubbed "Entertainment Capital" invites guests on a culinary journey through diverse cultures and high-class dining styles accompanied by family-friendly choices.

Ju Bao Xuan, for example, offers a diverse menu that includes classic dim sum favorites like shrimp dumplings and xiaolongbao and the Cantonese delicacies of roasted pigeon, honey-glazed BBQ pork, and roasted pork belly. Meanwhile, The Grand Bistro, which specializes in special occasion menus, aims to enhance guests' holiday experiences. For Christmas, roast turkey breast, juicy wagyu beef tenderloin, and Black Forest cake are available while New Year's can be enjoyed with king crab, octopus, grilled beef tenderloin, and New Year-themed macarons.

One of the biggest challenges of any visit to The Grand Ho Tram is deciding where to have each meal. In addition to those with special holiday menus, other standout venues include Savor which serves Vietnamese seafood dishes and Sea Salt which specializes in Western-style seafood. Meanwhile, Lemongrass Ho Tram is dedicated to items crafted from local and regional specialties from Vietnam, available from morning until evening.

The Grand Ho Tram’s exciting offers that are available now until the end of the year include the Bubble & Boozes deal which includes 20% off champagne and spirits for guests staying at The Grand Ho Tram from December 23 to January 5, 2025. Half Board & Full Board Packages are also available. Book while There’s Still Time!