A Palatial Path to Wellness at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai

Wellness is a word deeply entrenched in the hospitality industry with many resorts using it as a core element of their branding and services. But some resorts take it a step further. When implemented most effectively, wellness results in the feelings enjoyed at a resort transcending the stay and influencing one’s life long after leaving. The entire guest experience at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai revolves around this goal as supported by several activities and services.

Spa services at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai.

The spa sessions at Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai embrace the emphasis on wellness with the masseuses not only providing world-class treatments but also facilitating exercises that involve mindful breathing and singing bowls which allow guests to fully enter a place to connect their mind and body.

Resort staff not directly involved in guest services are also trained to share a mindset cognisant of wellness. For example, in the minutes leading up to dinner one night, Saigoneer had a long conversation with one such team member. We discussed our relationships with chanting, meditation, and connections to nature and the universe.

It helps to arrive with an open mind and malleable interpretations of wellness, but even those who haven’t explored these ideas deeply can appreciate Four Season’s commitment to pursuing a more balanced and happier life. This dedication announces itself through subtle allusions to the practices of renowned Buddhist monk Thích Nhất Hạnh.

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai also invites experts for optional sessions that delve deeper into one’s consciousness. For example, during Saigoneer’s visit, Judy Xu was providing numerology sessions that explained how numbers have a special importance in people's lives. She used various numbers to suggest how one can build upon organic strengths and address points of weakness. While not scientific in nature, the experience allowed for introspection that is often difficult to find time for in a busy schedule.

Wellness experts Judy Xu and Sudha Nair.

Sudha Nair, another wellness expert on hand during our visit, could be scheduled for wellness screenings using an Oligoscan tool. By assessing key physiological markers including minerals, trace elements and heavy metals in one’s body, the Oligoscan claims to pinpoint imbalances, such as oxidative stress or nutrient deficiencies. In addition to simply identifying the issues, the Oligoscan delivers actionable insights—personalized recommendations that include dietary adjustments, lifestyle changes, and customized exercise plans. For example, it might reveal a need for more Vitamin D or highlight an overconsumption of carbohydrates.

An oligoscan session.

For those that apply more straightforward and conventional definitions to wellness, Four Seasons The Nam Hai offers a plethora of fitness options including guided yoga, workout equipment, and private tennis, pickleball, and racquetball lessons. The calm waters in the sea flanking the resort are ideal for stand-Up paddleboarding, catamaran excursions, bodyboarding, kayaking, and windsurfing.

Pickleball.

Wellness can take place in more subtle and passive ways, as well. Attention to detail and small touches help relax the mind and body. Thus, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai fills the room with trinkets such as essential oils and a cocktail-making kit. Complimentary turndown services transform the space with silk curtains draped across the center of the room and flickering candles. It’s the perfect opportunity to draw a bath and let stress drift into the silent night sky.

If one interprets wellness as meaning access to delicious and nutrient-rich food, the resort’s restaurants and bars provide a clear path. During daylight hours, Café Nam Hai serves a top-tier buffet breakfast and a la carte menu with add-ons like kombucha and local delicacy, cao lầu. At night, the eatery transforms into a fine-dining Indian restaurant, helmed by Yamlal Kandel who elaborates on conventional curries and Indian staples using premium ingredients like lamb shank, Hokkaido scallops, and soft shell crab.

Offerings at Café Nam Hai.

The crown jewel of the hotel’s food and beverage options is NAYUU. Helmed by Chef Alex Moranda, it is the first omakase concept of its kind in the Hoi An area. Though not Japanese, he studied at the Sushi Tokyo Academy and founded the Michelin-starred 99 Sushi Bar and Restaurant. At NAYUU guests can enjoy a haute experience that features premium seafood and prime cuts of Kobe beef.

The ambiance and dishes at NAYUU

Wellness is a pursuit not a destination. Often, it takes the right environment, external stimulus and good timing to create habits that will increase one’s mindfulness. Since returning to the city, Saigoneer has continued the breathing techniques and yoga routine that Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai introduced to us. The habits have contributed to improvements in sleep, body and stress management. We can thus say the resort offered an escape from daily life that remains long after check out.