Entertainment Abounds at The Grand Ho Tram

Many of Vietnam’s resorts take advantage of the country’s stunning natural features to captivate their guests. Those that stand out not only offer plenty of interaction with their surrounding beaches and waters, but also put an emphasis on in-house entertainment.

Situated less than three hours from Saigon via a frequent bus service, The Grand Ho Tram is actually a dual property that boasts two IHG portfolio brands - InterContinental Grand Ho Tram and Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach, each of which is marked by individual towers. Though each building has its own distinctive feel, they share one entertainment ecosystem where fun can be found around almost every corner whether a permanent feature like their bowling alleys or golf course or a special event such as an MMA fight or Chess Tournament.

Due to the plethora of options available, one’s experience will take on a distinct character depending on whether you’re traveling as a couple, with family or a group of friends.

Though some certainly cater specifically to one of the above, most of the entertainment facilities are suitable for all guests. The main draw for any demographic will likely be the 8 pools located on the property. Large, cabana-lined layouts are joined by smaller kids-friendly shallow lagoons with slides and inflatable animals. Small beach bars are nestled throughout, providing shade and cold drinks to escape the heat.

Other amenities that appeal to all groups are the Game Zone, 2-screen cinema, beach water sports, and surprisingly large mini-golf course which is best enjoyed in the late afternoon or early evening with a beer in hand (at least for adult guests).

Entertainment options geared towards the younger crowd are highlighted by a massive indoor Kid’s Quarter where parents can either stay with their children or drop them off with hotel staff who are specially trained to entertain them and ensure they’re safe while moms and dads take a bit of time for themselves. Climbing walls, arts and crafts tables, and reading corners are just a few of the features that have kids asking to be taken there and left to play.

Around the corner lies the Game Zone which features an arcade area with game machines that dispense tickets that can be redeemed for various stuffed animals and toys, in addition to a modern bowling alley.

While your inner child may be drawn to the above entertainment facilities, plenty of adult-specific options dot the property.

During the daytime, link-loving guests flock to the Greg Norman-designed The Bluffs Grand Ho Tram Strip which offers a premium golf course swept by ocean breezes and uninterrupted views in every direction. The course would be a pleasure on their own but are enhanced by the group of friendly, dedicated and well-trained local caddies who have learned the game with months of hands-on training before they are dispatched with guests and know every slope and angle of the course’s 18 holes.

After partaking in the daytime activities offered at the resort, an after-dinner nightcap at Fuel Sports Bar not only provides plenty of drink options, but also an indoor golf simulator, pool tables and live music acts. Its patio lounge is a particularly quaint place to enjoy a cocktail amongst the sounds of crashing waves and to take in the resort’s nightly water/light show.

Though Fuel closes its doors at 11 pm, that’s just about the time that Roxy Night Club starts to come alive with the sounds of DJs and a flow of dancers brought in from Saigon to entertain guests as they sip beers, cocktails and champagne among the colorfully-lit decor in a vivacious atmosphere.

Beyond the permanent activities mentioned above, The Grand Ho Tram frequently holds special events, highlighted by international MMA and Boxing matches that bring in spectators from all over the region. Brawls are evened out with events based on more academic pursuits such as the Vietnamese National Clubs Super Blitz Chess Championship.

The Grand Ho Tram is a unique member of the country’s vibrant hospitality industry and after spending a convenient weekend there, one can’t help but feel like the entertainment experience is meant to provide a bit of Las Vegas in Vietnam.