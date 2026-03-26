When Rush Hour Hits, The Straits Offers a Singaporean Alternative

Saigon’s streets snarl with hot, sticky knots of traffic every evening. As people finish their workdays and look ahead to quality time with families at home, precious hours pursuing hobbies and meeting with friends around the city, they must first contend with horrific congestion. This rush hour period, when movement is slow and frustrating, coincides with peak skyline beauty.

Instead of tedious hours in the back of a car or clutching handlebars, wouldn’t you rather have a panoramic view of the skyline as it’s drizzled with dusk colors? Sunset should be savored, peacefully, ideally with a refreshing drink and tasty snack in reach. On the 28th floor of Saigon Centre, Sedona Suites offers just this experience in the recently redesigned The Straits Kitchen and Bar.

The Straits sprawls out in front of you as you exit the elevator, the spacious room expanding to floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the Saigon River in one direction and past Landmark 81 and the seemingly endless scramble of development that constitutes central Saigon in the other. Plush couches invite you to rest, recline, and meet with friends in what could be the day’s first moment of true relaxation. In the center of the room are similarly comfortable chairs around tables with The Straits’ sleek, brightly lit bar behind.

A Singapore Sling may be the most obvious drink to order upon your arrival. The glowing orange gin-based drink with a tropical profile not only matches the sunset, but is in line with The Straits’ identity as a Singaporean restaurant. While the cocktail’s precise origins are debated and the original recipe uncertain, the namesake beverage was first enjoyed in the now-city-state more than 100 years ago.

While less directly tied to Singapore specifically, The Stratis’ signature cocktails capture the nation’s sunny disposition and abundance of fruit. The Straits Side contains vodka, Midori, lemongrass, and pomelo syrup, and the Tropical Frozen Margarita offers fresh mango and passionfruit juice, while the star ingredient of the Guava Martini is self-evident. These adventurous drinks are joined by classic cocktails as well as local beer, mocktails, smoothies, and soft drinks. If you need a refreshing pick-up and will be driving home, Saigoneer recommends the coconut coffee, which contains not just fresh coconut juice and flesh but an invigorating splash of pandan syrup for a special twist.

It’s never a good idea to drink on an empty stomach, and after a full day in the city, whether working, shopping, or sightseeing, a snack is a welcome sundown accompaniment. Served from 10 until 10, The Straits bar bites include international standards such as charcuterie platter, spiced cashews, and crudites alongside some Singaporean items. Har cheong gai, crunchy, mid-joint chicken wings with prawn paste batter and spicy dipping sauce, is an easy favorite as is the soft shell crab gau bao.

The Straits is a perfect post-work place to gather with friends and co-workers to wait out the rush, but once you’ve sat down and smelled the wonderful dishes being served, you might decide to stay for dinner. The menu, frequently assessed and enthusiastically approved by Sedona’s Singaporean owners for its authenticity, gives diners a thoughtful introduction to some of the nation’s most cherished dishes. The char kway teow, for example, underscores how cuisine is the result of time, place, and tradition. Working-class members of immigrant communities married their traditional flat rice noodles with the abundant seafood of the region. The resulting wok-fried dish is a harmonious medley of prawns, cockles, Chinese sausage, bean sprouts, and garlic.

Singaporean cuisine’s commitment to flexible balance is evident in the laksa. Its rich, creamy coconut broth depends on which locally available spices and herbs are available, as well as the preferences of the chef. Similarly, the hor fun is a whole that's even greater than its beef or seafood, vegetables, and Peranakan sauce parts. And of course, the chicken and rice that started as a humble way to make the best use of the finest breed of chickens and now graces Michelin Guide books must be present.

If you squint, the shimmering tail of water flowing between Saigon skyscrapers resembles the strait running along Singapore. Given that and the two metropolises’ proximity, it’s rather shocking that Saigon has so few Singaporean restaurants that cater to discerning tastes in a refined atmosphere. But not only does The Straits meet those needs, offering a plate of mee siam or nasi lemak in a relaxed dining room, it also provides an elevated oasis of cool comfort. Far above the 5 pm chaos, it’s a perfect place to watch the afternoon slip into evening and a dignified serenity fill your mind.