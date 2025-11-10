Why Girls Who Play Sport Go Further — How AIS Nurtures the Next Generation of Confident, Ambitious Students

Some of the world’s most successful women have one thing in common: participation in youth sports.

A recent Guardian article reported that girls who play organised sports after school in the UK are 50% more likely to reach senior professional positions later in life. The statistic coincides with espnW research that found that 94% of female executives played sports when they were younger, 74% say sports accelerated their career, 75% believe competitiveness from sports is an asset to leadership and 67% claim sporting experiences positively influences hiring decisions.

Those findings are “inspiring, but not surprising,” says Matt Washer, Head of Sports at Australian International School (AIS) in Saigon. “It confirms what we see every day at AIS. Sport isn’t just physical training, it’s character training. When students push through a tough game, deal with setbacks, and celebrate success as a team, they’re developing the kind of inner strength and resilience that will carry them through university, their careers, and life. We see those qualities emerging in our students every day, regardless of gender.”

“Grit is central to sport; it’s what keeps an athlete running that extra lap or turning up for training after a defeat. In sport, children learn that progress isn’t linear. You lose, you adjust, and you come back stronger. That mindset — learning to see failure as feedback — is exactly what allows adults to thrive in competitive workplaces and complex careers,” Washer explains. This determination coincides with AIS’s embrace of the Australian Spirit, which stresses fair play and a “just give it a go” mindset. Failure is part of the learning process, and nothing is lost by putting forth an earnest attempt. Growth occurs regardless of where one ends up on the scoreboard. “We want every student, from the youngest to the oldest, to understand that how you play matters as much as the score,” Washer notes.

Meanwhile, playing team sports fosters empathy, communication and respect which has clear implications for girls’ future roles as leaders, colleagues and innovators where trust and collaboration are essential. The ability to confidently work with others pays dividends long before one becomes an adult, however. AIS’s holistic approach to education involves significant group work with students leading the learning. Such situations benefit from lessons learned on athletic teams.

Matt Washer, Head of Sports at AIS.

Indeed, sports is not an isolated activity separated from academics at AIS. Rather, the athletics embedded in the curriculum and offered as extracurriculars are a core philosophical pillar alongside academics and creative and performing arts. They each build off and reinforce one another. The perseverance, teamwork, discipline, and integrity nurtured by athletics prove essential in conducting science experiments, writing a paper, staging a play, and painting alike. This connectivity has tangible impacts on preparedness for university and careers worldwide. “Sport is education,” Washer stresses. “The confidence a child gains on the field often determines how they perform in the classroom. Sport teaches resilience, time management, and focus — skills that enhance academic learning, not detract from it. At AIS, we don’t separate intellectual growth from physical and emotional growth; they reinforce one another.”

Such integration is made possible, in part, because of AIS’s commitment to world-class facilities. The 1,200 students across its two campuses have access to more than 25 sports and physical activities, including football, basketball, swimming, and volleyball as well as uniquely Australian games such as netball and touch rugby. The Thao Dien campus provides young learners aged 1.5 - 10 with access to a dedicated and supervised gymnasium, early-years playground and swimming pool. Meanwhile, older students at the Thu Thiem campus enjoy a FIFA-sized football field with premium NZ astroturf, swimming pool, multi-court sports hall, and fitness suites, which have benefited from recent, multi-million euro renovations.

Further supporting AIS’s integration of athletics into its holistic approach to education is the school’s membership in the Inspired Network. Washer explains: “Inspired schools around the world share the same belief: sport teaches ambition. Across more than 110 schools, we offer global sporting exchanges, inter-school tournaments, and leadership programmes. Students from Vietnam to Spain or Australia have access to elite coaching, international competitions, and the opportunity to learn from one another. It’s all about giving them a stage to dream big and achieve more.” Indeed, when AIS hosted Asia Games 2023, it was a perfect opportunity to witness how athletics expands borders and broadens global outlooks.

Even when acknowledging the importance of sports, parents may have difficulty assessing what constitutes success for their child. “Success isn’t only measured in medals — it’s in growth. When a student who was shy in Year 3 becomes a confident team captain by Year 9, that’s success. When students cheer for each other’s progress, not just the final score, we know our culture is working. Winning is great, but it’s the character behind the win that matters most,” Washer says.

This potential for growth will be on full display during the upcoming Open Day at the Thu Thiem Campus on Saturday, November 22. Not only can families see the world-class athletics facilities, but they can also hear from students directly about how athletics have been an integral part of their development as learners and people. Meanwhile, Washer and other members of the leadership team will share firsthand experiences and underpinning philosophies for why sports are a powerful means of transforming girls into strong, independent, and successful women who will lead our world in the future.