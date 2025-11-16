Dream Big: AIS Saigon Opens New Scholarship Pathways for Tomorrow’s Global Citizens

What will the world look like when today’s students enter it as adults?

As society evolves at an unprecedented speed, education systems everywhere are being asked to prepare students for professional and social futures that don’t yet exist. The OECD’s Future of Education 2030 notes that young people will need not just knowledge, but also skills, attitudes, and values to thrive in a fast-changing, interconnected world. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2030, nearly four in ten current skill sets will be obsolete, while research by McKinsey & Company highlights the growing importance of creativity, collaboration, and self-management alongside traditional academics.

For families in Vietnam, these shifts are redefining what it means to choose the right school. It’s no longer just about obtaining test results that lead to a clear next step on a narrow and defined progression. Rather, children must be placed in an environment that cultivates curiosity, adaptability, and purpose.

At the Australian International School (AIS) Saigon, that vision is expressed through three simple words: Be, Belong, Become. The phrase captures the school’s belief that students should first be their authentic selves, belong to a nurturing community, and ultimately become capable, confident global citizens. It is this philosophy that underpins AIS’s new Dream Big Scholarship, designed to celebrate talent in all its forms.'

A Broader Vision of Achievement

The Dream Big Scholarship was first launched for the 2025-26 academic year and expanded and implemented within the ongoing annual scholarships, which offer up to 100 percent of annual tuition fees to students who excel across five pillars of excellence: Academics, Arts, Music, Sports, and Service.

The program recognizes that future leadership and life satisfaction as well as university success, emerge from more than one type of talent. Whether a young artist with an eye for design, a musician whose performance inspires others, or a student athlete who leads with quiet strength, AIS believes that creativity, perseverance, and empathy are the hallmarks of the well-rounded graduate.

“You don’t dream big because it’s easy; you dream big because it’s worth it,” says Lee Childs, Executive Principal of AIS Saigon. “At AIS, we encourage our students to see beyond what they already are, to who they can become. That’s the essence of what our education stands for.”

Five Pathways to Excellence

The five pillars assessed for the scholarship are defined and described to reflect the holistic learning the school promotes. They are core elements of all AIS students’ experiences, and essential for preparing students to graduate as well-rounded, high-achieving and motivated individuals confident in their abilities to make positive change in the world.

Outstanding achievement and potential in academic, arts, music, sports and service are all considered and rewarded. Most conventionally, AIS looks for students who display exceptional scholarship, curiosity, and a love of learning, which are the intellectual foundations for IB success and lifelong inquiry. The school also celebrates imagination and originality in visual or performing arts, from painting and design to drama and photography, which reflects the spirit of creativity at AIS. Similarly, the scholarship supports instrumentalists and vocalists who bring skill, passion, and joy to performance, composition, or ensemble works and honors the athletic ability, teamwork, and integrity that are hallmarks of the school’s “spirit of fair play” philosophy. Finally, the Dream Big Scholarship rewards empathy and initiative displayed through volunteerism and leadership, encouraging students to make a difference beyond the classroom.

While the pathways each identify unique gifts that are expressed according to students’ particular passions, backgrounds, and goals, they have much in common. They each offer students a chance to grow through challenge, express individuality, and contribute meaningfully to the world.

A Launch Pad to the World

The new Dream Big Scholarships are in line with the values that have helped AIS Saigon earn its place among the city’s most respected international schools, as attested to by conventional metrics. It delivers the Cambridge curriculum and the International Baccalaureate (IB) program from Kindergarten through Year 13, with graduates consistently achieving outstanding results. 36 percent of the Class of 2025 are attending Top 50 global universities across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and other prestigious locations around the world.

But beyond destinations, the true measure of success lies in transformation and a sense of who students become as people. Such holistic growth is possible because of the school’s approach, which blends academic achievement with creativity and character, giving every learner the confidence to take bold steps forward.

“When I applied for the Dream Big Scholarship, I didn’t think I fit the ‘academic’ mould,” says Jessica, a recent recipient of the scholarship. “But AIS saw how I could eventually thrive in my academic performance, then lead, and give back. Now I’m aiming for a top university overseas — something I never imagined before.”

For some, like Jessica, dreaming big means studying at a world-ranked university. For others, it’s composing music that moves people, creating art that challenges convention, or leading community projects that spark change. What unites them is a shared sense of purpose and a desire to become something greater than themselves. As Lee Childs puts it: “We expect our scholars to be leaders, role models who stay motivated about learning and embody the Australian values we hold dear: integrity, respect, courage, and a commitment to excellence as lifelong learners. Our scholarship students don’t just achieve highly; they inspire others to do the same.”

Discover the AIS Difference

Families can experience this philosophy in action at theAIS Saigon Open Dayat the Thu Thiem Campus on Saturday, 22 November, open to students from Kindergarten to Year 12.

Visitors will explore the contemporary learning spaces, meet teachers and students, and speak with the Admissions Team about the Dream Big Scholarship and other learning opportunities for 2025–26.

Parents seeking a school that nurtures both ambition and authenticity and helps every child Be, Belong, and Become, should consider AIS Saigon. It offers a community where the next generation of thinkers, artists, and leaders can truly dream big and achieve even bigger.

Learn more about the scholarship and Open Day here