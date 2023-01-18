Living it up at The Grand Ho Tram Strip

The resurgence of tourism in 2022 has provided a strong foundation for The Grand Ho Tram Strip to build upon and get back to doing what it has always excelled at – providing the ideal environment for domestic and international travellers to create everlasting memories.

According to a December report on attracting international tourists, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province stated that the number of travellers to the area increased by more than 260 percent over the previous year and that its total tourism revenues reached USD$550 million.

As of October 2022, Xuyen Moc district received more than 1.7 million people, including more than 47,000 foreign visitors, with an expected total revenue of more than USD$128 million. This represents a successful year of outreach for Ba Ria’s tourism industry, led by the support of 5-star resorts such as The Grand Ho Tram Strip.

Prestigious Honours

Since opening in 2013, The Grand Ho Tram Strip has swiftly become a symbol of high-end resort tourism in Ho Tram. Over the years, it has welcomed hundreds of thousands of tourists from all over the globe, been awarded several accolades for excellence as a hotel, spa, and in dining, and become a regular venue for numerous national and international events.

Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach was formally inaugurated in January 2022, adding to the diverse resort alternatives and bringing the total number of rooms on The Grand Ho Tram Strip to 1,100. After six months in operation, the resort was successfully granted an international 5-star rating. Australia’s Escape magazine also included it in the list of 10 new hotels and resorts with magnificent swimming pools.

The Bluffs golf course celebrated its eighth-anniversary last year, with several prestigious awards gained including Forbes’ list of the top golf courses with the most impressive design and the Golf Digest Editor’s Choice Award for the Best Golf Resort in Asia in 2022.

World-class competitions

2022 was said to be a successful year of event organizing at The Grand Ho Tram Strip with many large-scale events. This not only enables the facility to expand its entertainment offerings for guests, but also adds to Ho Tram’s year-round appeal as a tourist destination.

Notable among them were IBF and WBO championship boxing matches held in April, July, and December, as well as the 21st Angel’s Fighting Championship, which gathered mixed martial artists from a variety of countries.

CSR Engagements

In addition to its economic operations, one of The Grand Ho Tram Strip’s primary objectives is to provide support and positive experiences for the local community.

Since April 2021, all employees and guests have been encouraged to donate to the Heartbeat Vietnam initiative via the contribution box positioned at the complex reception. All the money collected has been used to assist children for successful ventricular septal defect repairs.

The personnel at the complex also recently visited the Martino and Maria Anphongso orphanages, which care for 40 children with Down Syndrome and several orphaned youngsters.

Along with the plan to update and improve upon facilities and utilities in 2023, the Grand Ho Tram Strip will continue to add entertainment activities and charitable events.