Saigoneer

BackArts & Culture » Podcast » Saigoneer Podcast: Recreation; Sustainable Trends in Hanoi and Saigon

Saigoneer Podcast: Recreation; Sustainable Trends in Hanoi and Saigon

Details
Monday, 10 May 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Top image by Phan Nhi.

A new Saigoneer Podcast is available now!

This week, we are joined by a new colleague, Urbanist Hanoi contributor Linh Pham, (1:23) to chat about sports and outdoor activities available in the capital, as well as down here in Saigon. From rock climbing and roller derby to stand-up paddle boarding, there's a lot to do if you know where to look.

Then (15:50), we look at the latest trends in sustainability in both cities, from the spread of non-plastic straws to an app that allows you to see where informal recycling workers are.

As always, we close with Bánh Mì Banter (30:20).

Listen to this episode below, or subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast platform.

Let us know what you think of the show, and have a great week!

[Photos] Scaling the Cliffs of Northern Vietnam

How to play ladder golf.

VECA, a new app connecting households and ve chai collectors (link is in Vietnamese)

Related Articles

in Parks & Rec

Emerging From Complete Obscurity, Saigon Roller Derby Storms the Rink

It’s a Tuesday night in Binh Quoi, and a group is lacing up their skates at a skating rink next to a football pitch.

in Development

81% of Saigoneers Plan to Use Metro Line 1 When It's Finished, Survey Shows

Do you plan to use the metro lines in these cities?

in Vietnam

EF Ranks Vietnam's English Proficiency 52nd Out of 100 in 2019

EF's English Proficiency Index reports that between 2011 and 2014, Vietnamese English skills improved from 'very low' to 'low,' and then reached 'moderate' proficiency in 2015, a level it held until t...

in Sports

In a D5 Gym, a Soft-Spoken Muay Thai Legend Trains Future Fighters

I first encountered Muay Thai on a photo assignment in Bangkok a number of years ago, and this graceful, devastatingly lethal martial art has piqued my curiosity ever since. After returning to the Uni...

in Environment

Loài Plastic: To Eradicate Plastic Items, Treat Them as Invasive Species

Amid increasing awareness of the environmental and health dangers of plastic, a creative new group has joined the fight against this global scourge.

in Vietnam

Online Ranking Places Hanoi, Saigon Among Cities With Lowest Quality of Life

Do you agree?

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved