Hẻm Gems: Cù Rú, an Old Saigon Bar That Took Root in Da Lat

Editor's note: Cù Rú Bar, the artists' solace, was born in Saigon by a tightknit group of friends and lovers, fueling creative souls with delectable homemade rượu cocktails, the group relocated to Da Lat, filling their newfound home with art events and crafting a new community of cocktail swillers.

I am walking into Cù Rú Bar in Da Lat

A greenhouse in the middle of town

There is a substantial amount of fairy lights

And there is a very sweet dog watching me as I descend slowly into the plant-filled space

Two deck chairs

A wooden panel with a hole

A hole with a spiderweb

A large chopping board hanging

I am walking towards a group of people

I can see some musicians in the group

Tiny Giant will play a concert tonight

To my right I see what looks like a gynecologists’ examination chair

And I see an old medical cabinet lit from the inside with blue and pink fluorescent lights

Holding broken glasses from the bar

Underneath is a pug

He just had a fight with the dog inside then proceeded to pee on some of the furniture

He now looks slightly confused and yet slightly proud

I can see a Minnie Mouse office chair

Next to it is the tiniest of tiny stools

As I continue, a child's bicycle

As I continue, an oven

On the oven are seven broken windows

As I continue there is a hammock

An outdoor hammock silver in color

One that you would see in roadside cafes of the south

It is hung on top of a pile of junk wood

It is unsure if this wood will be set on fire but I doubt it

As a structure that holds high an orange kite englobes it

Next to which is a birdcage

And on top of which is a cross made out tiny tiny bits of silken fabric

I am walking into the main part of the bar

The pool table is being used for the concert equipment

To my right is a bamboo sofa that looks used

“Used” would be a kind word

I continue into the space

To my left I can see a bird's nest holding ping-pong balls like eggs

To my right vases filled with flowers

Underneath a rifle

I see four frames displaying various images of genitalia

Another a portrait with a leaf delicately placed

I am next to the bar now

It is made of wood

You can see the various glasses

You can see some unbaked ceramics that vaguely look like penises

You can see a papier-mâché green giraffe with strange white hair and eyes that are drawn like flies

30 glass barrels of rice wine hold different hues

Ingredients marinating in suspension

Two postcards say “joy for this”

I am looking right on top of myself now

There is a papier-mâché head with glowing LED lights shining in blue green red blue green red

Spurting out are all kinds of plants that all

Join

Down

To

A brick and ceramic path

I go forward

There is a closed book called Hacker next to an empty packet of cigarettes

I am walking past a swing

I look forward there is an electric guitar

I look forward again there is a photo of naked people

I look forward again there is a family that arrives

I look forward again there is a beautiful sculpture of a man with a scarf

His leg hangs over the bed

Next to another electrical guitar

Next to another bed

Next to a comfortable looking bed

Full of books and plants

I look up

There are lights

Yellow red blue yellow white red

I go forth

I duck under the bamboo

The bamboo holds a ladle

I watch my step

There are broken ceramics

I look to my left there is a mirror

The mirror is much taller than me

It says “Oh! You are GORGEORS!”

Underneath I see nail polish

I see nail polish

Silver glitter marron

Red red blue

White marron

White marron white

Blue again

Blue again

An empty candle holder

A family sits down

I move back

There is a huge orchid plant

I am at the entrance of Cù Rú Bar in Da Lat

Elise is usually pretty friendly, she enjoys being inconsistent about any decision making and looking at things.

Whimsical drinks and a good time 2 Pham Hong Thai, Ward 10, Da Lat