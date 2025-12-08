Festive Season Fun, Entertainment and Dining Arrives Nearby Saigon at The Grand Ho Tram

As the jubilant Christmas and New Year atmosphere approaches, if you're still deciding on an ideal destination to enjoy a year-end holiday with loved ones, The Grand Ho Tram is an ideal choice, offering everything from exquisite culinary experiences and exhilarating foam parties to a meaningful New Year's Eve countdown event.

Gently tucked against the Phước Bửu – Bình Châu primeval forest and facing the Hồ Tràm sea, The Grand Ho Tram boasts a prime location for year-end festivities. The popular resort is home to a rich collection of interconnected entertainment, dining, and accommodation options, thanks to three 5-star resorts, each with its own unique character. The abundance of options allows you to choose how you'd like your holiday spirit to be celebrated.

For those who want to end the old year with their loved ones in a luxurious and sophisticated setting, InterContinental Grand Ho Tram is the first recommendation.

If you are in search of a more energetic and casual atmosphere, particularly if traveling with children, you can choose the Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach. It features rooms designed with ocean-inspired blue tones as well as spacious cabana rooms with balconies that welcome plenty of sunshine, fresh air, and stunning views of the horizon.

Meanwhile, the garden-view or sea-view villas at Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion are ideal for couples, groups of friends, or families traveling that priortize peace and privacy close to nature.

Celebrate the Festive Season with Sumptuous Feasts

A special Christmas meal begins with the delicate sweetness of pumpkin soup and pumpkin tart, followed by a classic Italian panzanella salad with fresh lobster. These balanced introductory flavors provide a smooth transition to the roasted turkey and tender Wagyu beef tenderloin main course. The entire meal becomes a gift for your family or loved ones upon the concluding desserts.

Meanwhile, New Year's Eve dinner at The Grand Bistro begins with savory grilled seafood paired with a rich and creamy hollandaise sauce. Fresh and nuanced notes accompany the other appatizers that lead the main course: tender beef tenderloin and tiger prawns with classic French choron sauce . Luxurious champagne chocolate puts a luxurious bow on the meal's conclusion. Your table will thus be happy in nourished to welcome in the New Year.

Outside of these special meals, there are many opportunities for you to enjoy the cool sea breeze and panoramic view of the verdant golf course. Afternoons at Infinity restaurant always promise a relaxed pace, quiet enough for meaningful conversations with your friends or family, romantic enough for a date night. It's also relaxing enough for some clear-headed reflection before the vibrant countdown to the new year.

A great variety of Asian and European cuisines also awaits you at The Grand Ho Tram's other restaurants, such as Ju Bao Xuan, which serves elaborate Cantonese feasts. Meanwhile, Khói BBQ will satisfy your love of grilled dishes, Ginger specializes in authentic Vietnamese cuisine, and Sea Salt has a little of everything thanks to its diverse menu of local tastes and international cuisine. Whatever you select for your plate is certain to please your cravings and pair with the holiday you dream of for yourself

A Foam Party and NYE Countdown Add to the Festive Atmosphere

On December 20th, The Grand Ho Tram's large pool area will transform into a lively gathering place for the Bubble & Booze foam party taking place from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Ebbulant white bubbles on the water's surface will shimmer with reflected late afternoon sun, accompanying vibrant music. The fun and carefree setting a great activity for families with young children and groups of friends looking for something out of the ordinary.

The final highlight of The Grand Ho Tram's festive season activities is the New Year's Eve Countdown event, held in the Grand Ballroom. Starting at 9 PM and lasting until late, the event includes exciting performances and numerous fun mini-games.

If you're looking for a lively getaway comfortably close to Saigon, convenient for a short trip but still offering the feeling of a true vacation, The Grand Ho Tram is the perfect choice. Why not end the current year and welcome the next in a memorable way?