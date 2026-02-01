The Year of the Horse Gallops into The Grand Ho Tram

Inspired by the spirit of the horse, The Grand Ho Tram encourages you to have a year of success, confidence, and new horizons. Traditional Tết performances and activities alongside special feasts and opportunities for revelry will usher in a year of remarkable achievements and memorable moments.

Tết Traditions Await

Fabulous dancing lions leaping around the lobby, accompanied by jovial characters, is a centuries-old tradition that maintains its appeal today. With impassioned drumming, daring acrobats, and a vibrant atmosphere, the performance will captivate families eager to embrace heritage on a grand scale. Everyone is welcome on February 20th at 7:30 am in the main lobby entrance.

Another indelible, though quieter, Tết activity is calligraphy. At select times of the day from February 17 through the 20, a talented calligrapher will craft beautiful works for guests. Capturing aspirations for good fortune, prosperity, and happiness, the artist will take requests or provide suggestions while introducing people to this cherished art. The large posters are great for gifts or to keep oneself as a reminder of the auspiciousness that waits for us to claim it.

While the lion dance and caligraphy are the most lavish elements of The Grand Ho Tram's Tết celebrations, from the 18th through the 20th, countless activities and ways to celebrate will be available for guests of all ages. A apricot tree lucky draw, a matching game, archery game, can knockdown game, zigzag ball drop, ball toss game, watermelon eating contest, and more will not only fill the holiday hours, but leave participants with timeless memories. This is in addition to the incredible selection of games, and hobbies The Grand Ho Tram is known for.

Indulgent Feasts Fit for a Holiday

Food lies at the center of any holiday, a tradition that The Grand Ho Tram upholds with a variety of excellent meals during the Tết season. A delightful set meal boasting many traditional dishes from across Vietnam will be available from February 16th through the 22nd at Lemongrass, Ginger, and Sea Salt outlets. Symbolizing abundance, unity, and sweet years ahead, the meal offers the slow-cooked pleasures of the holiday with great ease and comfort, allowing guests to truly feel on holiday.

While Vietnam celebrates Tết, many other Asian cultures have their own traditions for celebrating the arrival of the new lunar year. Chinese traditions, particularly, center around special dishes which will be served at Ju Bao Xuan from the 16th through the 22nd. Kung Hei Fat Choi claypot, a flavorful, slow-cooked specialty, will be joined by Yee Sang, a raw fish salad tossed with vegetables and sauces. It's a great way to travel outside the nation for the holiday without needing to venture beyond the resort.

In addition to these particularly unique dining experiences, guests who visit The Grand Ho Tram during the holidays will also be treated with seasonal family hot pot buffets and a dinner buffet that rotates from local to foreign dishes. In addition to traditional Vietnamese Tết fare, roasted Australian Beef and local seafood salad will rest on plates like bountiful asterisks marking the meal as an event.

The Holidays Extend Long into the Night

While the meals may have ended and the traditional activities ceased for the day, that doesn't mean the energy is paused. Rather, The Grand Ho Tram's reputation for sizzling nightlife and exciting performances thrives during the holiday season. Live band performances will rock the Fuel Sports bar in the Holiday Inn Resort Tower, while Djs and dancers hit the stage at 9 pm at the Roxy Night Club in the Intercontinental Tower until 1 in the morning.

These uptempo affairs add adrenaline to any stay, allowing the festive vibes to reverberate. Such excitement thus warrants a visit to the spa. Nothing says new year like the fresh glow that accompanies indulgent treatments.

Much like the wide range of entertainment and culinary offerings that allow guests to celebrate Tết how it best fits their style and needs, The Grand Ho Tram has numerous accommodations for a variety of stays. The InterContinental Grand Ho Tram provides sophisticated experiences, and Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach is more comfortable and energetic, while Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion are ideal for couples, groups of friends, or families traveling that priortize peace and privacy close to nature. There truly is no wrong way to welcome the year of the horse by the sea.