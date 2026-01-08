HCMC Allows VinSpeed, VinGroup's Railway Arm, to Build Metro Line to Cần Giờ

A roughly 50-kilometer-long urban railway route will run from September 23 Park in downtown Saigon to VinGroup's Green Paradise project in Cần Giờ, beginning in 2028 at an estimated cost of VND102.43 trillion (nearly US$3.9 billion).

Last month, authorities approved VinSpeed, the infrastructure subsidiary of VinGroup, to develop the line, which will terminate at the business conglomerate's gargantuan 2,870-hectare coastal urban and tourism development located amidst the UNESCO mangrove biosphere reserve. The line is expected to alleviate traveler congestion to an area currently only accessible by ferry.

Phase 1 of the project will include operational stations at September 23 Park in Bến Thành and a site adjacent to the VinGroup project. The second phase will add stations in Tân Thuận, Tân Mỹ, Nhà Bè và Bình Khánh. Site clerance is set to begin by the end of the year; it's estimated that the metro project will require about 328.26 hectares of land.

The VND12.78 trillion land clearance costs will be covered by the state, while VinGroup will contribute over VND15.36 trillion in equity capital, and the remaining VND87.06 trillion coming from credit institutions and other permitted sources, as well as potentially state-approved loans and government guarantees.

Traveling at 350 kilometers per hour, the ride will take passengers less than 20 minutes, with trains coming every 20 minutes between 6am and 11pm during the first phase of operation. Six carriages, consisting of six cars each, will operate on the fully-electrified double-track railway with a 1,435 mm gauge. The second phase, which has yet to receive a specific timeframe, will decrease the wait and travel times.

A rendering of the Vinhomes Green Paradise project. Image via Saigon Times.

The Vinhomes Green Paradise project broke ground in early 2025 on 1,357 hectares of reclaimed land and 906 hectares of leveled terrain. Designed to house nearly 230,000 people and attract millions of tourists per year, the US$9.3 billion project is envisaged in different use zones. Points of VinGroup pride include an international convention center, a hospital, a marina, a golf course, and an oceanfront square alongside housing and hotels. It is expected to be fully complete in the next 10 years.

Environmental experts have expressed concerns regarding the negative impacts of development in the mangrove ecosystem, which is essential for preventing coastal erosion, mitigating storms and flooding, and providing a home for valuable flora and fauna. Meanwhile, building on reclaimed ocean requires sand dredged from other locations, which usher in other environmental concerns.

Drone footage of on-going development in Cần Giờ. Photos via Tuổi Trẻ.

In addition to the railway, a 7.4-kilometer-long bridge from Nhà Bè to Cần Giờ is fully complete with VinGroup recently expressing interest in a 14-kilometer bridge and tunnel from Cần Giờ to Vũng Tàu. Meanwhile, VinSpeed has dropped out of consideration to develop the highspeed North-South Railway.