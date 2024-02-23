From Tò He to Tamagotchi: Local Designer Brings Our Childhood Toys to Stamps

For Vietnamese kids today, when it comes to games, there’s a possibility that their childhood is entirely confined to the digital world. From phone applications like Temple Run and Pokemon GO to blockbuster releases on the Nintendo Switch, making your own entertainment is much less of a concern for modern children.
In the case of Nhi Nguyen, a Saigon-based graphic designer, the memories of her youth involve much less fancy fare. Like many Vietnamese young adults today, Nhi grew up with cheap toys bought from local tạp hóa and homemade games revolving around everyday items. These nostalgic contraptions are the focus of “Chơi Gì?” (What to Play), a set of illustrations in stamp form showcasing a range of Vietnamese children's games.
The inspiration behind this album came to Nhi during a visit to a local coffee shop where some of these vintage artifacts were on sale. The range of items on offer reminded her of her own formative years, so she decided to create a collection of artworks featuring some of Vietnam’s most iconic kids’ toys.
There are classic toys that are universal across cultures and continents, such as tamagotchis and the ever-delightful rotating fish pond; but there are also uniquely Vietnamese inventions like tò he and banh đũa. Via a bright, highly saturated color palette, the artist rendered these beloved games as if they’re awash in the tender light of a Sunday morning brimming with glee over playtime.
Have a closer look at Nhi’s “Chơi Gì?” album below:
[Illustrations by Nhi Nguyen via Behance]