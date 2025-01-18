‘Fight or Flight or Float or Fall‘ Takes Viewers on Trip Across Memory, Trauma and Healing

In Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s new solo exhibition, materials and forms associated with destruction, violence and death are reimagined and transformed into sculptures that evoke healing and resilience. Through sensory elements such as touch, sound and movement, the exhibition guides viewers through layers of memory, and a journey from trauma towards reflection and healing.

“Fight or Flight or Float or Fall” (Chiến hay Chạy hay Trôi hay Chìm) is a solo exhibition by Tuan Andrew Nguyen at Galerie Quynh, showcasing new experimental sculptural installations. The exhibition delves into the artist’s ongoing research around historical memory, material memory and strategies of resistance often related to how memory is retained. Through his practice, the artist explores the power of memory as a form of political resistance, emphasizing storytelling as a means for healing, empathy and solidarity.

Pierced, 2024. Bamboo, enamel paint, metal wire, steel, wood. 196 x 363 x 183 cm.

Upon arrival, visitors will come across ‘Pierced,’ which hovers at the center of the space, inviting viewers to walk through a volume of 37 bamboo curtains. As one walks through and engages with the curtains — through sight, touch and sound — the resonance of sound amplified by the hollow stems enhances the multi-sensory experience. As one passes through the blue curtains, the movement creates a wave-like effect sweeping forward. Bamboo, a material known for its resilience and adaptability, can bend without breaking, embracing growth and ability to thrive in challenging conditions. This perhaps speaks for countless lives that have endured hardship.

‘Hover’ (2024), ‘Bird in Space’ (2024) and ‘Time’ (2024) stand on the mezzanine floor, resembling resting dragonflies balanced on stupa-like pedestals made from UXO (unexploded ordnance). The gentle air breeze from the ceiling fans causes the dragonflies to slowly and subtly spin around on their own pedestals. Crafted from pounded brass and brass artillery shells, each sculpture possesses its own distinctive features. The sharp tails of the dragonflies, facing upwards as they spin, evoke the shape of weapons — perhaps swords, knives or even rifles — reminding us of the violence and trauma inherent in their materials.

Installation view of “Fight or Flight or Float or Fall” at Galerie Quynh.

Moving on to the next half of the exhibition, we encounter bamboo once again: layered bamboo curtains are mounted on the wall, like those found in our homes. In the central space, a cylindrical-shaped curtain is suspended from the ceiling, powered by a motor that makes it rotate around their axis. Depictions of violence, or close-up views of some of history’s most consequential figures are portrayed on each curtain. These images reflect the traumatic experience of war, yet the sound of bamboo’s hollow stems, caused by the fresh breeze and motor, creates a therapeutic and calming effect.

Installation view of “Fight or Flight or Float or Fall” at Galerie Quynh. (Artwork in the middle) Twirl, 2024. Bamboo, enamel paint, metal wire, steel, electric motor dimensions variable (approximately 224 cm × Ø 170 cm).

Bang, 2024. Bamboo, enamel, paint, metal wire, wood. 203 x 153 x 21.5 cm.

In the final room, we come across kinetic sculptures mounted on the walls and slightly swaying in the air. ‘Interplanetary Revolutions’ is composed of round plates connected by a steel axis, radiating outward to form a large circular shape. The expansion of earthy-toned circles subtly evokes the image of an explosion frozen in time. The artist has transformed pounded artillery shells — a material associated with destruction — into a sculpture that embodies healing.

Interplanetary Revolutions, 2024. Pounded brass artillery shells, stainless steel rods, and powder coating. Diameter 180 cm.

The title “Fight or Flight or Float or Fall” itself is a call to action: to fight and survive. It captures the tension between the survival instinct and the meditative state of mind. A sense of calm and chaos coexists as a duality within Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s works: materials carrying traces of violence are intertwined with elements like air breezes, flowing forms and colors that create calming presence. The exhibition, where the turbulent past and present meet, reveals itself as a journey through traumatic events towards a moment of empathy, harmony and healing.

[Photos courtesy of Galerie Quỳnh.]

Fight or Flight or Float or Fall by Tuan Andrew Nguyen runs until 28 February 2025. More information can be found on this Facebook page.