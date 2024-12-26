Viet Nam Tinh Hoa Emerges: A New Identity, The Same Excellence

“Our new branding is a more authentic reflection of who we are: rooted in Vietnam, yet drawing strength from NLCS (North London Collegiate School). While it may have been easier to remain as NLCS, our rebranding emphasizes that we’re evolving beyond a British school model to become something unique for this country. We are aiming to leave a tangible legacy for Vietnam,” explains Mr. John McEnhill, the newly appointed Head of Junior School at Vietnam Tinh Hoa (VNTH).

With more than 20 years of experience as a teacher and educational leader, including in international settings such as China and Peru, the UK-born and educated Mr. McEnhill is excited to arrive at VNTH during a time of change and progress. He plans to bring his background balancing academic rigor with pastoral care and an emphasis on student wellness and happiness to the school’s rebranding process.

Anyone driving by the District 3 school or following its online presence will have noticed a name change. Part of Mr. McEnhill’s task is to communicate precisely what this means. “Our chairperson and leadership believe in our mission and vision for the school, which inspired our renaming. We are not just an attempt to create a carbon copy of a school based in North London; we are supported by NLCS, which brings incredible benefits in academics, pastoral care, and enrichment—pillars we have kept.” he elaborated.

Mr. McEnhill emphasized that the many strengths and values imparted by NLCS’s 170-year academic legacy will remain in place, particularly the British curriculum framework that meets all the requirements of the National Curriculum for England and scaffolds up to the globally-renowned International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP). “The school’s boutique ethos, our impressive student-teacher ratios, and our outstanding dual-language program all are still here. We continue to have excellent staff retention, and the school’s core strengths and values are unwavering,” he says while also mentioning the wide-reaching extracurricular offerings that include visual and performing arts, athletics, and various clubs and groups that allow students to discover and follow their passions.

An integral part of VNTH is its dedication to Vietnamese culture, language, and history. As a school that prepares students to be fluent in dual languages, classes are taught in both Vietnamese and English by native speakers of those languages. Such an arrangement allows Vietnamese students to still be rooted in their home country and traditions while simultaneously being able to flourish in international settings beyond and after VNTH. These aims are made possible via cross-disciplinary learning and modern facilities that include high-quality science labs, digital design spaces, art rooms, and a range of sporting facilities nearby such as football fields, a gym, dance studios, and a martial arts studio.

A school’s name can only convey so much, and it's important to not just learn its specific details but see its community firsthand. To this point, Mr. McEnhill said: “I encourage parents to consider what they genuinely want for their children. Some families may prioritize a purely English-language, globalized education; if so, there are excellent options in HCMC. However, if you seek an academic environment where your child will be fluent in both English and Vietnamese, learning in a school deeply rooted in Vietnam but open to the world, then VNTH may be the right fit. I also suggest parents visit schools to see the relationships and culture firsthand rather than relying solely on promises of pastoral care. At Vietnam Tinh Hoa Supported by NLCS International, our community of students, teachers, and parents is something we are genuinely proud of.”