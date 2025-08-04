Idyllic Summer Vacation Awaits at Ixora Ho Tram By Fusion

Enjoy a wonderful summer and welcome special anniversaries with family and friends, accompanied by countless five-star resort amenities at Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion resort — the newest arrival toThe Grand Ho Tram complex.

Closeness to Nature Invites Comfort

Conveniently located approximately two and a half hours from Saigon, Ixora Ho Tram by Fushion faces pristine Hồ Tràm Beach on one side and the primeval Phước Bửu - Bình Châu forest on the other. This abundance of nature makes Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion an ideal destination for those yearning for a total escape without spending a lot of time in transit.

Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion consists of 164 apartments and 46 villas.

The sophisticated, modern architecture reflects the resort's appreciation for health, spirit, and elegance, allowing you to feel connected in mind and body to the meticulously maintained green spaces.

A Resort For All Variety of Guests

Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion offers a selection of apartment and villa options with sea or garden views to match every vacation preference. Families and groups of friends often select the 2-bedroom apartments or luxury penthouses with panoramic views of the swimming pools.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for a more luxurious and private experience for your group, the 3-bedroom garden-view villas provide quiet spaces with a harmonious abundance of nature, which is ideal for peaceful mornings with your whole family.

The most sought-after accommodation option at Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion is the 3-bedroom Ocean View villa with a private outdoor swimming pool and sunbathing area just a few steps away from the shimmering blue sea. The villa is carefully designed so natural light fills the spacious shared living area and grants inspiring views of nature outside. It is an ideal place for families to relax together and savor precious time with one another while absorbing a restorative energy and peace of mind from the beach.

Diverse Entertainment Experiences, Enticing Cuisine

Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion gives as much care and attention to entertainment and relaxation activities as it does to the resort's design. The unique open space, surrounded by fresh green areas and calm water, creates a peaceful oasis that helps visitors easily immerse themselves in the presence of bird songs and blooming plants. The on-site Maia Spa offers a variety of intensive treatment packages, from relaxing massages using natural ingredients, including herbs and essential oils, to comprehensive body and facial care packages combined with acupressure and deep massage techniques. A trip to the spa provides adults with a release from busy lives.

All therapies at Maia Spa are performed by a team of skilled technicians who are knowledgeable in traditional treatment methods that incorporate modern technology to improve physical and mental health.

Maia Spa has a unique open architecture style.

Families with young children can visit the Ixora Kids Club, a special hub of fun dedicated to children. Activities that stimulate intelligence and creativity include making paper animals, painting statues, sand painting, and other arts and crafts, as well as novel physical activities such as yoga.

If you consider yourself a foodie, you'll want to start every day at Rush Café to recharge with warm pastries and cool drinks, and then enjoy creative cocktails at Beach Box alongside appealing appetizers that are served with a view of Hồ Tràm Beach. When it comes time for dinner, Sea Salt serves all-day comfort foods that span local flavors and international cuisine.

The Newest Addition to an Expansive Complex

Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion Resort joins a stellar complex of accommodations that share a stunning number of activities for all ages and passions. Guests can also easily access the other facilities and entertainment opportunities at the leading resort complex, The Grand Ho Tram, which is a short stroll away.

There you can visit Beta Cinema to take in the latest movies, strengthen family bonds by belting out trendy hits in a Karaoke room, or get your heart racing together at the pickleball court. You can travel from Ixora Ho Tram by Fushion to these ideal ways to spend a vacation day via a 5-minute walk or a complimentary tram ride.

Start planning now for a special year-end holiday with your family and friends at Ixora Ho Tram By Fusion, where every moment transforms into a cherished memory.