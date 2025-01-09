Savoring the Spectacular Views from Zion Sky Lounge & Dining

When the sun starts to fall, glazing a glittering expanse of skyscrapers with orange light, Saigon’s skyline reveals its most beautiful, energetic character. The view from Zion Sky Lounge & Dining improves as night approaches and the fluorescents start to blink on.

Zion Sky Lounge & Dining has earned a reputation as a fashionable nightlife space filled with hip guests, trendy music and creative foods great for meeting old friends or making new ones. From season spectaculars including the recent Christmas celebration complete with snow machine to vibe-capturing New Year’s Eve to regular events such as Mellow Dusk sunset house and music night and weekly Wednesday Too Busy Slayin ladies' night, tourists and locals alike have plenty of reason to visit Zion.

The views of the historic District 1 neighborhood surrounding Zion and the beautiful beyond add another dimension to the rooftop splendors. Arriving at the Hàm Nghi Boulevard address one wouldn’t expect the area’s important history. Built and expanded to accommodate the tramways that filled the city in the early 20th Century, the first United States Embassy from 1950 until 1965 occupied an address on it. In 1955, it was given its current name which honors the memory of the eighth Nguyễn dynasty monarch Hàm Nghi (ruled 1884–1885), who left Huế to join the Cần Vương insurgency against French occupation forces before being exiled to Algeria.

In the current day, the area provides a great view of the city’s vibrant present and promising future. Zion’s large open rooftop offers terrific views of Saigon’s iconic Bitexco building, the fertile Saigon River, the up-and-coming Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area, and even a glimpse of Bến Thành Market.

The Bitexco Tower is arguably Saigon’s single most iconic skyscraper. Its modern design inspired by an unfolding lotus flower has inspired countless logos, tattoos, and photo backdrops for good reason. Bitexco’s glass facade with sleek curves and graceful rise contrast older architecture styles reliant on harsh angles, allowing it to stand as a beacon of a smoother, cooler future. Before it was finished, downtown appeared very much earthbound. Opening in 2010, Bitexco helped usher in the beginning of a more modern skyline.

Zion affords tremendous views of Bitexco. Whether perched on the elevated seating enjoying bottles and shisha or a meal at one of the secluded dining tables, Bitexco is always looming like a large, glowing shampoo bottle.

If it were not for the Saigon River, the metropolis wouldn’t even be here. Essential for cargo today, it was also important for human movement in past decades. Many of the city’s colonial structures such as Opera House and People’s Committee building were constructed so as to be seen from the river. It also served as the historic departure point for Hồ Chí Minh when he first left for France in 1943.

Visitors to Zion can observe the Saigon River in its many iterations. At sunset it appears as a long stretch of parchment coated in soft reds, golds and purples. Nightfall reveals the illuminated boats that are always moving up and down, as well as the stream of vehicles traversing it.

The Saigon River separates downtown from Thủ Thiêm, the site of Saigon’s most anticipated development. Once an uncultivated stretch of swamp land and simple dwellings, its long been earmarked as a destination for rest and play. The recent opening of a massive bridge has ushered in a period of growth. Restaurants, apartments, parks and massive recreation areas suggest an exciting future while some areas retain the humble backdrop for flying kites and gathering with family.

Now is a great time to witness Thủ Thiêm as it seems to change every month. This perpetual transformation is perhaps best understood with a background of always current hit music.

As the Zion DJs spin the newest, bumping tracks and exclusive mixes, the rapidity of progress in Saigon comes into focus. With you back turned to the expansive selection of liquors at the bar, dancers, fireworks and lights, you can let your eyes rest on the stretch of land that will help define Saigon’s identity for decades to come.

If Thủ Thiêm is the future, then Bến Thành Market represents the past. First discussed in 1868 the market finally took shape in 1914. It’s restrained architecture and relatively austere decoration speaks to the importance placed on it serving as a clean, convenient and hygienic commercial center for Saigon residents. It’s remained relevant as a testament to its ability to serve these purposes as well as local’s ability to recontextualize colonial legacies and attach new meaning to remaining structures.

Bến Thành Market is visible from the back, chill seating area of Zion. While drifting out there for a more peaceful moment amidst the night’s energy, one can catch a glimpse of its stark red roof. A short stroll away, it provides for a great field trip on the way to the venue. Walking amongst the rows of fruit, snacks, fabrics, and goods one can gain a new appreciation for Saigon’s hustle before seeking a carefree release far above.

The fantastic views from Zion include far more than just these four Saigon landmarks, however. Keen observers will recognize the apartment cafes at 42 Nguyễn Huệ, the old state bank building, the city’s first Michelin Star restaurant, streets specializing in antiques, Chợ Cũ Tôn Thất Đạm, Thủ Ngữ flagpole, Bạch Đằng Wharf and an endless stream of people contributing to the inexhaustive urban energy. From the relaxed rooftop one achieves the rare feeling of both being an observer and a part of what make Saigon such a special city.

To make a reservation, you can contact Zion via Facebook Messenger or +8493 93 8286.



Zion Sky Lounge & Dining's Facebook Page 093 936 82 86 Zion Sky Lounge & Dining | 14th floor, 87A Ham Nghi street, Nguyen Thai Binh ward, District 01, HCMC

