The New Year Brings New Joys at Grand Ho Tram

While traditional, Tết doesn’t need to feel outdated. Combining the timeless charm of the holiday with emerging opportunities for fun allows the season to remain enticing for people of all backgrounds and interests. A selection of entertainment offerings, culinary opportunities, and activities at The Grand Ho Tram’s District Vui balance the best of nostalgic New Years and modern thrills, making it a wonderful choice for foreign and domestic travelers booking their first trip of the year.

As Tết approaches, many are mired in a frenzy of deadlines, emails, parties, and obligations. It’s difficult to spend quality moments with family during this time of the year as well as prepare any holiday travel plans. Thankfully, Tết’s arrival means one can close their work laptop and focus on loved ones.

Getting out of the city and exploring new environments adds a welcome bit of thrill and luxury to the holiday and one does not have to travel far. The Grand Ho Tram invites guests from Saigon and beyond to take a convenient voyage to the complex's comfortable, spacious grounds and indulgent amenities. Joy and warmth permeate the grounds for Tết thanks to the full range of special offerings complimenting the regularly scheduled splendors at District Vui.

Ancient Values and New Experiences Come Together for Tết

To pay respect to the time-honored traditions of Tết, the first day (January 29) of the Lunar New Year begins with a lion dance. As the drums pound and the colorful lion prowls, leaps, and prances in the sparkling sunlight, guests receive wishes for good fortune, peace, and prosperity for the coming year. The memorable start to the year is simultaneously an opportunity for foreign guests to experience a core element of local culture and Vietnamese to experience a cannot-miss element of the holiday.

From the first to the fourth day of Tết (January 29 - February 2) beautiful aspects of Vietnamese culture will be celebrated at The Grand Ho Tram. Visitors can savor the graceful strokes of a calligraphy master and receive permanent words calling for peace and luck. The spiritual experience of observing ink seep into paper results in a treasured keepsake or gift for loved ones.

The integrated resort’s District Vui is particularly interested in allowing families to make the best of this rare time of year when obligations slip away and they can focus on experiencing joy together. The large swimming pool area becomes a source of nostalgia. Ball games and stilt challenges erase generation gaps as everyone can feel free and youthful. Meanwhile, the Kids Quarter invites young ones to become tiny artists by designing lanterns, making illustrations, and playing classic games enjoyed for centuries in cities and countryside alike.

The entertainment doesn’t stop at the public spaces, however. The Grand Ho Tram’s diverse rooms play an important part in creating a magical Tết holiday. Different designs, locations, and arrangements appeal to all types and preferences. Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion's Garden Pool Villas face a fresh expanse of nature which allows visitors to appreciate peace while the Ocean Front Villas provide prime viewing of the awesome power and poetry of the untrammeled sea as calmed by cool breezes.

Meanwhile, the Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach is perfect for families and young children thanks to its fresh and colorful decor. The Cabana rooms feature spacious balconies lavished with the sounds of the sea and sunlight. Finally, blue ocean themes and colorful decorations in the Family Suites are sure to delight young ones while fostering a healthy, relaxed environment for the entire family.

Favorite Tết Dishes of Past and Present Join European and Asian Fare

With more than 17 restaurants and bars, The Grand Ho Tram can satisfy all guests with scrumptious dishes from across culinary landscapes. Lemongrass, Ginger and Sea Salt each serve the classic Tết dishes one would expect if visiting a family at the dawn of the New Year.

The Lemongrass restaurant will provide a globe-spanning Tết buffet from January 30 to February 1. Grilled meats, premium seafood, Korean festive items, and local opulence all contribute to an unforgettable feast.

Those who prefer Cantonese cuisine can visit Ju Bao Xuan for Yee Sang raw fish salad, a special symbol of luck and prosperity. Other high-end items include abalone and sea cucumber which allow for one to reflect on the meaning of health, luck, and happiness during Tết.

Capturing the Busy Tết Atmosphere

The Grand Ho Tram has earned a repudiation of its nightlife and enjoying the energetic fun is an indispensable part of the visit. This is even more true during Tết. Fuel Sports bar is not only a place to enjoy billiards or golf simulators, but also take in live music. Friends, couples, and groups can all gather with tasty cocktails and enjoy the party long into the night.

As midnight approaches, the best place to be is obvious: Roxy Night Club. Its vibrant DJ parties, trendy tunes, and captivating choreography featuring professional dancers make it the center of attention. During the Lunar New Year, the temperature climbs even high as everyone is eager to get lost in the frenzied energy of the holiday.

Only 2.5 hours from Saigon, The Grand Ho Tram is one of the largest entertainment resorts in Vietnam, making it uniquely suited to accommodate a holiday as monumental as Tết. Comprising three five-star resorts – InterContinental Grand Ho Tram, Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach, and Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – with over 1,200 rooms, the commplex also boasts over 17 restaurants, eight swimming pools, three award-winning spas, and Asia’s premier golf course, The Bluffs. It's a great place to begin if one hopes for a year filled with good times and blessings.