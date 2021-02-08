No Tân Sơn Nhất Lockdown Despite 24 New Covid Cases Today

The new suspected cases are linked to Tân Sơn Nhất baggage handlers.

Four initial cases were announced on Monday morning linked to "Patient 1979," who tested positive in Saigon last week. Several hours later Zing reported an additional 20 were announced, all connected to the airport, bringing the total number to 25. All patients are being quarantined at the Cu Chi hospital facilities.

"Patient 1979" first tested positive for the virus on February 6th when he reported to work at Tân Sơn Nhất after having felt sick since February 3rd. He was subsequently sent to the hospital in Cu Chi while employees at all of the nation's were ordered to be tested for the virus. Tân Sơn Nhất airport was sanitized and contract tracing procedures put into effect for the infected individual. The source of Patient 1979's infection is not known and his brother in Binh Duong who he lived with also tested positive for the virus. A reported 57 people had close contact with Patient 1979.

"The airport will not be locked down, but it must be detoxified and disinfected. If necessary, the authorities can narrow down cases, take samples, and quarantine all F1 and F2 cases here," explained Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên over the weekend before the updated case count.

Saigon has not announced plans to enforce any city-wide lockdowns or limits on business operations, but some neighborhoods are being blockaded. At 9pm on the evening of February 7, alley 168 on Nguyễn Cư Trinh Street was closed because one of the airport cases dwells in the neighborhood and the narrow street with a plethora of homes is especially conducive to virus spreading.

Meanwhile, various entertainment groups have taken the proactive step to cancel shows and performances for the sake of extra caution. Saigon is one of several cities to announce that this year's Tet firework displays are canceled.

After months without any new cases, community transmissions returned to Vietnam in northern Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces on January 28. In the past 11 days, Vietnam has announced 422 domestic cases across 12 cities and provinces. Hai Duong is the center of the outbreak with 309 total cases followed by Quang Ninh with 47 and 23 Hanoi.

[Top image via Gia đình và pháp luật]