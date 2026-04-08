Inside the Covid Memorial Park at 1 Lý Thái Tổ, Saigon's Brand-New Green Space

As part of Saigon’s latest initiative to increase green space coverage in the city, a number of abandoned land plots were converted into public parks, including a Covid Memorial Park that’s become a beloved destination for Saigoneers seeking a space to jog, reflect, or just simply touch grass.

The park, officially known as Lý Thái Tổ Park, was open for visiting on February 12 after three months of construction and renovation. It is based on a triangular plot at 1 Lý Thái Tổ Street, bordering Lý Thái Tổ, Hùng Vương, and Trần Bình Trọng streets.

It’s currently under the governance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as, after 1975, the villas in the plot were used as accommodations for visiting dignitaries; however, this function stopped years ago, so the land and buildings here have been abandoned since.

The plot was the former estate of Hui Bon Hua, a real estate tycoon living in late-19th century Saigon and the owner of numerous buildings across the city. In the 1950s, the family built a family compound here, comprising eight villas intended to be a place to unwind.

The villas have fallen into disrepair in recent years while the land was sectioned off due to disuse. As construction on the park began, three villas in the worst conditions were demolished while the remaining four were renovated into park amenities like public bathrooms.

Each villa had two stories, designed by French architect Paul Veysseyre, who also designed the Bảo Đại Palace in Đà Lạt, with a blend of eastern and western elements and constructed using imported materials. Even though the influence of Art Deco was present, the villas also incorporated adaptations to fit Vietnam’s tropical climate.

The new park retains the majority of the plot’s heritage trees and adds paved paths and recreational facilities like basketball courts and playgrounds, but the cornerstone of the venue is a circular monument at the center.

The area features depressed steps surrounding a fountain and a striking teardrop-shaped sculpture. The statue is 6 meters tall with a 13-meter-long circumference, made of a reflective alloy. The empty space at the core resembles a heart.

According to famous sculptor Phạm Văn Hạng, who consulted on its creation, the teardrop is meant to symbolize the humanity, kindness, and sacrifice of our pandemic heroes, while the missing heart represents those we lost during Saigon’s hardest-hit periods of the COVID-19 years.

The monument’s nine steps are divided into three main layers. The lowest is engraved with the 12 animals of the Vietnamese zodiac, symbolizing the passage of time. The middle level features footsteps, evoking a journey. And the highest has flower figures of lotus, plumeria, and chrysanthemum, representing continuity and hope.

The evocative monument has become a solemn place for Saigoneers to pay respect to Covid victims by leaving flowers and lighting joss sticks. The steps are also a popular place just to sit and rest while roaming the park.