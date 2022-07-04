Mang Thít, Vĩnh Long's 'Kingdom of Brick Kilns,' Is on Its Last Legs

Along the rivers and canals of Mang Thít, clouds of smoke from the delta’s last brick kilns languidly stream into the air.

For the longest time, clay brick making was a more than popular tradecraft in southwestern provinces, of which Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long, and An Giang are where it thrived the most. A rich clay deposit, combined with a dense network of waterways, helped bring about a robust hub ideal for brick production and distribution.

Through specialized craft villages, these brick kilns presented abundant work and a good way to earn a living for locals. Rivers and canals were filled with vessels transporting these building blocks, and with them, the region’s culture and way of life to sites across the country.

Among these communes was the district of Mang Thít, Vĩnh Long, once heralded as the south’s “Kingdom of Bricks.” In its heyday in the 1990s, the village fired up over 1,500 kilns to create roof tiles which were highly sought after for their mineral content and baking technique.

But as engineering science advances and environmental concerns arise, even the pinnacle of Vietnam’s pottery faces obscurity. Some abandoned brickyards are reclaimed by moss, vines, and time, crumbling in obsolescence like long-forgotten ruins.

The gift of brick making were "bestowed" upon the people of Mang Thít by the Mekong River. The nine river distributaries pick up silt from the far upstream, course it through basins across the land, and deposit it at its final stop to terraform the Mekong Delta into a massive flatland. And from the river sediments, humans shaped and constructed materials to assemble shelters of their own.

At clay pits, miners dig through meters of soil to reach the dense layer of clay. In the past, a good number of men in the area picked up this job and became người cạp đất (lit: dirt scraper) — meaning to scrape clay and sell it to brickyards. Miners were supervised and clocked in and out by pit owners and received their pay at the end of the day based on the number of barrels they quarried. Once so commonplace it entered the local lexicon, the term is fading into obscurity as fewer and fewer Mang Thít natives are getting into the business of “eating dirt” when excavators can do a more efficient job.

The clay’s transformation begins when it gets mixed with sand using a ratio determined by the brick mason. The mixture is poured into molds to be shaped into bricks, tiles, pots, and other products. The kneading and molding of clay used to be completed manually, but machines have also taken over these processes, minimizing the time and effort needed.

Once the bricks have dried down to a russet, they are placed into a kiln to be tempered. Well-honed craftsmen arrange the slabs in such a way that heat is distributed evenly, giving them a uniform color and texture. Rice husk has traditionally been used to fuel kilns, but some yards are also experimenting with electric-powered furnaces. The mason watches and keeps the chamber ablaze for about a week. On the seventh day, when the temperature reaches 900°C, the fire is put out, and the peephole is sealed shut with clay so that the bricks can cool down until the kiln is reopened. Baked bricks shed their earthy brownish tint and don a new coat the color of sunrise, emboldened by their fervent gestation.

In front of each kiln is a small altar, or as explained by the craftsmen, a shrine for the “god of the kiln.” They believe that everything is protected by the divine, thus the worship of such divinity can mitigate the turbulence of their profession, and fill the vacuum of their sleepless nights spent next to the burning kiln. The perpetual cycle of opening and closing the kiln mirrors the life of these brick masons. They establish a sacred bond with their kiln and its fiery life stages, trusting that the kiln, a spiritual entity, will protect those who keep its fire burning.

But the flame that keeps these brickyards going is slowly being extinguished. Craft villages such as Mang Thít are under immense pressure to adapt as better alternatives begin to compete with traditional bricks, while criticism regarding the environmental impact of emissions from masonry activities is also curbing ongoing production. At the crossroads of a society in transition, what remains of a prosperous kingdom is the debris of its former glory, and soon to be the remnant of a distant past.

But not all hope is lost. Around the world, it is not unheard of that decommissioned industrial structures are preserved and rehabilitated to serve new functions, gaining new lives as galleries, cultural attractions, and art studios. The architectural treasure of Mang Thít, too, awaits its chance at a metamorphosis into a recognized modern architectural heritage.

Until official acknowledgment comes, the village remains faithful to what it has been doing for the past decades: baking up bricks to build the country, while serving as a witness to how the people of Vĩnh Long innovate, live, and love through the eras.

If you ever have the chance to travel on the water connecting Cái Bè, Vĩnh Long, and Cần Thơ, be on the lookout for the banks of Mang Thít. Where the village’s chimneys still hum a century-old work song, binding soil into homes, and bidding river-farers luck on their voyage into the heart of the Mekong.

This article was published as part of a content collaboration between Saigoneer and Architecture Excursions (Tản Mạn Kiến Trúc), an independent collective focused on Vietnam’s urban heritage, especially of southern Vietnam. To find out more about Tản Mạn Kiến Trúc’s work, visit their Facebook page here.