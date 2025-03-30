Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » Visit a Serene Đà Nẵng in 1991 During a Time Before the Tourism Boom

Visit a Serene Đà Nẵng in 1991 During a Time Before the Tourism Boom

Details
Sunday, 30 March 2025.
Written by Saigoneer.

As a special municipality of Vietnam, Đà Nẵng is considered by many as one of the most livable cities in the country, with lower costs of living, delicious local cuisine, and a languid, wholesome pace of life. This, in conjunction with readily available modern services, has turned the coastal metropolis into a magnet luring young professionals away from the chaos of Saigon and Hanoi, and attracting snowbird tourists from Russia, China and South Korea seeking tropical warmth.

Hans-Peter Grumpe, a German academic and photography enthusiast, was one of the earliest international tourists to ever visit Đà Nẵng, as part of his many trips traversing the length of Vietnam in the early 1990s, starting from 1991. Through his lens, Grumpe captured a version of Đà Nẵng that was nearly devoid of signs of its contemporary development, though the peaceful atmosphere was fully intact.

A view from the hotel.

“Besides Indonesia, Vietnam is the country I've traveled to most extensively. I visited the country during a time of upheaval, when tourism was just beginning,” Grumpe writes on his personal website. “Thus, I experienced a Vietnam that was still quite 'original,' and not yet 'spoiled' by tourism. I documented these travels on 151 pages and with approximately 1,600 photos.”

In his images, some motorbikes exist here and there on the streets, and fairly modern buses are operational to take citizens across the country, but local arts and crafts are on display during visits to local silkworm workshops and carpet weaving collectives.

Thanks to the assistance of a tour guide who previously studied in East Germany, Grumpe was able to travel the country with relative ease. See more of his photos taken in Đà Nẵng below:

Most houses were constructed in the modernist or countryside styles.

A street corner with xích lô, Honda Super Cubs, and bikes.

A quaint neighborhood view.

Terra cotta roofs were common.

Fixing a bike on the train track.

Workers treating silkworm cocoons.

Most of the work was still done by hand.

Inside a weaving collective. Grumpe was initially denied entry, but the tour guide told the manager that he was a famous textile expert, so he could saw the interior.

Most employees were women.

The colorful design of the carpets.

Inter-locality coaches. Air-conditioned travel was unheard of.

Ngũ Hành Sơn.

View from Ngũ Hành Sơn.

An old tank became a very badass chicken coop.

The sparseness of Đà Nẵng from above.

Mỹ Khê Beach.

A stone carver at work.

Local kids sold joss stick bundles on the mountain.

An empty beech without resorts or foreign tourists.

A rudimentary setting to make firecrackers.

Old books were dyed to be repurposed as casing of firecrackers.

Mat sellers.

Only daredevils sat on top.

The sleepy coastal town from the plane.

Related Articles

in Vietnam

A Visual Timeline of Hội An's Historic Chùa Cầu Through the Eras

With the recent makeover of Hội An's Chùa Cầu sparking divisive chatter, it's a great time to gaze at the iconic Japanese bridge through the decades.

in Vietnam

In 1992 Vietnam, the Streets Were Brimming With Love and Life

How has your life been transformed in the past 30 years? Changes might materialize overnight, but some tend to creep up on you at a glacial pace. Through this collection of images from 1992, mull over...

in Vietnam

On the Tourist Trail Across Vietnam in 1996

In 1996, it had been one year since Vietnam officially joined ASEAN, the first legitimate volume of Doraemon was released, and some of us at Saigoneer were actually alive.

in Vietnam

From North to South, Glimpses of Street Life in Vietnam in the Early 1990s

If there’s a thing this writer remembers distinctly about the early 1990s, it would be nothing, because I was barely a person that could eat and survive by myself.

in Vietnam

[Photos] An Enchanting Hue and Da Nang in 1967 Captured by Winfield Parks

Travel back to a time when drones were just airplanes.

in Vietnam

A Flight Over Đà Lạt in 1968–1971 Before the Tourism Boom

If you’ve taken a trip to Lâm Đồng within the last few years, these scenes seem like a distant dream of a sparsely populated and verdant Đà Lạt that’s engulfed by nature.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2025 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved