Đà Lạt to Debut Double-Decker Bus Tours by End of 2022

Following in the wake of popular open-bus tours in some of Vietnam's other metropolises, Đà Lạt will begin the service by the end of the year as part of a pilot program.

The Lâm Đồng Province People's Committee recently approved the proposal and outlined initial routes, according to Dân trí. Three open-top double-decker buses, that can seat 37 and offer standing space for an additional eight, will operate on two routes daily between the hours of 8am to 10am, 12pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 10pm.

Approximately 40 minutes long, each tour will travel on roads including Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Trần Quốc Toản, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Lê Đại Hành and Yersin to pass notable landmarks including the Crazy House, the city's train station, flower garden and Con Gà church.

The tours are aimed at increasing tourism opportunities for domestic and international visitors alike. The buses will be decorated with artwork specific to the flower-filled area akin to the many murals featured on buildings and walls across the city. No specifics have been offered about ticket prices or purchasing process.

In recent years, other Vietnamese cities have had success with similar initiatives. Hanoi was the first city to get a bus tour, which launched in 2017. Saigon began offering open-deck bus tours of notable District 1 locations in 2020. After a pandemic shutdown, they re-opened late last year and are frequently seen operating throughout the city's central areas.

With space for 65 passengers, tickets go for VND150,000 for adults and VND100,000 per child under 12.

[Photo: A double-decker bus on its way around downtown Saigon/CafeBiz]