Saigoneer

Back Travel » Đà Lạt to Debut Double-Decker Bus Tours by End of 2022

Đà Lạt to Debut Double-Decker Bus Tours by End of 2022

Details
Monday, 12 December 2022.
Written by Saigoneer.

Following in the wake of popular open-bus tours in some of Vietnam's other metropolises, Đà Lạt will begin the service by the end of the year as part of a pilot program. 

The Lâm Đồng Province People's Committee recently approved the proposal and outlined initial routes, according to Dân trí. Three open-top double-decker buses, that can seat 37 and offer standing space for an additional eight, will operate on two routes daily between the hours of 8am to 10am, 12pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 10pm.

Approximately 40 minutes long, each tour will travel on roads including Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Trần Quốc Toản, Phạm Ngũ Lão, Lê Đại Hành and Yersin to pass notable landmarks including the Crazy House, the city's train station, flower garden and Con Gà church. 

The tours are aimed at increasing tourism opportunities for domestic and international visitors alike. The buses will be decorated with artwork specific to the flower-filled area akin to the many murals featured on buildings and walls across the city. No specifics have been offered about ticket prices or purchasing process. 

In recent years, other Vietnamese cities have had success with similar initiatives. Hanoi was the first city to get a bus tour, which launched in 2017. Saigon began offering open-deck bus tours of notable District 1 locations in 2020. After a pandemic shutdown, they re-opened late last year and are frequently seen operating throughout the city's central areas.

With space for 65 passengers, tickets go for VND150,000 for adults and VND100,000 per child under 12. 

[Photo: A double-decker bus on its way around downtown Saigon/CafeBiz]

Related Articles

in Travel

In Suburban Đà Lạt, With Spring Comes Mai Anh Đào's Breathtaking Pink Tapestry

Mai anh đào, or wild Himalayan cherry flower trees, blooms the brightest and most intensely in Lâm Đồng Province for a few short weeks from the end of January until mid February.

in Travel

Introducing the '2 Years of Memories' Travel Writing Competition

To celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Urbanist Travel, we are excited to invite you to participate in Saigoneer’s first-ever writing competition, “2 Years of Memories,” to look back at the most historic...

in Travel

New Mộc Châu Bridge Enters Guinness Records as World's Longest Glass Bridge

This dizzying bridge is not for the faint-hearted.

in Travel

Officials Announce (Yet Another) Plan to Restore Historic Đà Lạt-Tháp Chàm Railway

The 84-km railway line connecting Đà Lạt and Tháp Chàm (Phan Rang) was built between 1908 and 1932 and abandoned in 1976.

in Travel

Private Company Wants to Build $1.3bn Launchpad in Phú Quốc for Space Tourism

Conglomerate Thaigroup hopes to build the nation's first spaceship launchpad to facilitate space tourism.

in Travel

Vọng Cảnh, the Picturesque Hill in Huế That Even Emperors Cherished

The poetic Hương River flows calmly, the fresh air and breeze whisper through the lush pine forest, a coming sunset colors the peaceful natural spectacle. All of this can be experienced during a late-...

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2022 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved