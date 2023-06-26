Saigoneer

Vietnam Officially Extends E-Visa to 90 Days, Allowing Multiple Entries

Details
Monday, 26 June 2023.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Beginning August 15, tourist visas will be extended from 30 days to 90 days.

The National Assembly approved the plan to allow multiple entries and to stay for a longer duration for tourists with the e-visa with a near-unanimous vote. The much-awaited and expected decision on Saturday is hoped to assist Vietnam's struggling international tourism sector. 

"A three-month e-visa will meet foreign visitors’ demand to stay longer to explore investment opportunities," Lê Tấn Tới, head of the NA Committee for Defense and Security, said.

Tourism experts have criticized Vietnam's restrictive visa policies, especially in comparison to neighboring countries. Foreign tourists have also complained about the visa's short length as well as the time it takes to receive it. 

Despite being one of the first Southeast Asian nations to re-open to foreign visitors, Vietnam's tourism numbers have failed to meet expectations and lagged behind countries like Thailand. In 2022, Vietnam received only 3.6 million foreign tourists, just 20% of its 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.

At the end of 2020, officials set a modest goal of eight million foreign tourists for 2023. In the first four months of the year, Vietnam welcome almost 3.7 million international tourists, with South Koreans leading the way.  

Currently, 80 countries are eligible for the e-visas. Meanwhile, citizens of the 25 countries that are exempt from visa requirements will be able to stay for 45 days instead of 15.

