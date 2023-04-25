Saigoneer

Back Travel » Vietnam Airlines Sells VND14bn Worth of Inflight Bubble Tea Last Year

Vietnam Airlines Sells VND14bn Worth of Inflight Bubble Tea Last Year

Details
Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
Written by Saigoneer.

Gone were the days of brackish peanuts and lukewarm apple juice, today’s flyers can satiate their sugar cravings right in the air.

According to a recently published annual report from the Nội Bài Catering Services (NCS), a company specialized in manufacturing inflight meals, flyers spent nearly VND22 billion last year on bubble tea products both in airports and during flights.

The report states that nearly 63.5% of bubble tea cups were sold during flights, netting NCS over VND2.3 billion every month. NCS was founded in 1993 first as a catering factory with Vietnam Airlines as its most major stakeholder today.

Each tea portion, branded as Lotus Sky Tea, costs VND50,000, including white pearls, and must be ordered at least 24 hours before the flight. Passengers can pick from plain or taro flavors. The bubble tea initiative was announced back in May 2022, available on flights from Hanoi to Saigon, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, and Phú Quốc.

After years in the red due to the pandemic, 2022 was the first year NCS recorded profits again, with a reported yearly revenue of VND410 billion, a three-fold increase compared to 2021 and amounting to 60% of the revenue before the pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines have made significant moves in localizing its inflight culinary choices in recent years. In August 2022, the national carrier completely overhauled its menu, adding many more ostensibly Vietnamese items like mì Quảng, bún thịt nướng, bún chả, among others.

In the same month, passengers on domestic VNA flights received a free bánh Trung Thu each as part of the airline’s Vu Lan (Vietnamese Mother’s Day) celebration.

[Photo via Vietnam Airlines]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

VietJet, Bamboo Airways Request Financial Aid After $520m Bailout for VNA Approved

The privately owned airlines are hoping to receive similar treatment as Vietnam's national carrier.

in Travel

Vietnam Airlines Completes First-Ever Direct Flight to United States

Welcome to the big leagues.

in Vietnam

Vietnam Airlines Denies Bankruptcy Rumors Amid Huge Losses

Vietnam's national flag carrier, like the majority of airlines around the world, continues to face immense financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

in Vietnam

With Huge Covid-19 Losses, Vietnam Airlines to Halve Staff Salaries, Sell Planes

Like all of us, Vietnam Airlines is having a rough year.

in Travel

12km From Huế, a Hidden Lake Welcomes You to a Night of Stargazing

If you’ve been meaning to embark on a trip to escape from the chaos of daily life but aren’t quite keen to plunge straight into the wilderness, Huế might be the perfect next destination. The city...

in Saigon

Tân Sơn Nhất Airport's New Terminal Will Have Áo Dài-Inspired Design

After years of existing on paper, Tân Sơn Nhất’s third terminal (T3) has slowly materialized in the form of visual renderings.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2023 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved