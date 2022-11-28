'Tro Tàn Rực Rỡ' Wins Top Prize at Film Festival in France

Recently, Tro Tàn Rực Rỡ (Glorious Ashes), a Vietnamese film directed by Bùi Thạc Chuyên, was awarded the highest honor at the Nantes Festival of Three Continents.

According to Tuổi Trẻ, the film is based on two short stories by celebrated writer Nguyễn Ngọc Tư: 'Tro tàn rực rỡ' (Glorious Ashes) and 'Củi mục trôi về' (Rotten Driftwood). Set in Cà Mau, where Tư currently resides, the story centers around three heroines, their love story and how they keep their partners.

Nhàn (Phương Anh Đào) and Hậu (Bảo Ngọc Doling) in a scene in the Mekong Delta.

At the Nantes Festival, the film won the Montgolfière d’or, or the Golden Hot Air Balloon award. Speaking of their choice, the Festival’s jury said they picked the movie because of its “poetic beauty” and the “mischievous portrayal of its three heroines.”

The Three Continents Festival has been running since 1979 in Nantes, France. Every year, at the end of November, they showcase numerous works of fiction and documentary by filmmakers from Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Prior to this festival, Tro Tàn Rực Rỡ became the first Vietnamese film to make it to the Competition Section, out of nearly 1,700 entries, of the 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival. The film will be screened widely in Vietnam from December 2.

Watch the movie trailer below: